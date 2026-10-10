I visited this Alberta small town that looks like it's plucked from the pages of a storybook
It's a short drive from Calgary! And not Banff...
Alberta small towns all kind of have a Hallmark-quality to them. Charming streets, quaint shops and snow-capped mountains enclosing it all? Yeah, it's the setting for a good rom-com I'm watching on repeat.
But my recent trip to an especially picturesque Alberta small town has topped them all. Just over an hour outside Calgary, this little escape is where time slows, city noise fades, and a quick evening stroll gives you a view of a lifetime.
If you're in Calgary, you've likely heard of Canmore already. If you're anywhere else in the world, you've definitely heard of its neighbour, Banff. Banff tends to gets all the hype — named among the world's best destinations time and time again on various lists and rankings — but Canmore is the sleeper town 20 minutes down the road, and it's simply better.
So whether you're a Calgary local needing inspiration for your next weekend getaway, or you're a world traveller hoping to check the Canadian Rockies off your bucket list — here's why I love Canmore.
Getting there is so easy
The main (only?) thing Calgary has really going for it is its proximity to the mountains. You can day-trip to stunning destinations that are most often people's 'once-in-a-lifetime'experiences.
For anyone outside Alberta, it's also relatively easy, too. Since Calgary's a major city, there are lots of flights in, and you can get to Canmore the same day you land. Considering it feels like a kind of middle-of-nowhere town, that's pretty ideal.
Buses also run from the airport to the Canmore area, but you'll ideally want a car once you're there.
It's cheaper and quieter than Banff
Banff is Banff, I get it. You want to visit, get that photo of the main street, and spend way too much money on a ride up the gondola. Beyond that, though — do you really need to stay there? I say no.
We visited Banff for an afternoon on our Canmore trip, and that was more than enough. We shopped around, went to the market, and by hour three we were ready to escape the crowded streets.
It's beautiful, unquestionably, but Canmore is just as beautiful — plus it lets you breathe, and for a smaller price tag.
The beauty speaks for itself
Hands down, this is one of the most beautiful towns in Canada.
The town of Canmore and surrounding area.
My favourite spot near town was Quarry Lake, with towering mountains wrapping around its calm waters. At sunset, this place was especially magical, as the sky turned pink over the mountaintops.
Just walking to get coffee here is breathtaking though, let alone when you venture deeper into nature.
The adventures
The best hikes around Canmore and Banff, Alberta.
We had four days here, and my biggest stress was choosing which hike to do, because there are so many options — each one more picturesque than the last. The trails near Canmore are plentiful and stunning, each one taking you to unforgettable scenic lookouts.
We landed on Lady Macdonald, a heart-pumping 11-kilometre trek with the viewpoints along the way that made it (somewhat) easier to keep pushing upward. Plus, since the trail started right in town, we were back down and having lunch by 1 p.m.
If you want truly unparalleled nature and adventure, this is the spot to be. There's also trail running, biking, skiing, rock climbing, fishing, rafting... you get the point. Don't spend too much on your Airbnb, because you can spend your entire trip out there exploring.
Whatever adventurous activity you pick, though, make sure you go prepared and know what you're doing. When AllTrails says "hard," it really means it.
The local shops
Canmore still has some touristy, souvenir-filled shops like Banff, but I found that it's not nearly as hectic or overwhelming to parse through.
There's a strong sense of community here too, with an emphasis on creativity and local artisans that makes wandering the town especially fun. A trip here ends with you taking home a mug of the local topography instead of a keychain, and to me, that's ideal.
Set aside an afternoon just to roam and get a taste of the town.
This spot isn't exactly a hidden gem, but somehow still remains in Banff's shadow. But if you're after a chill mountain-town vibe, I'd pick Canmore every time.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.