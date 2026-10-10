I visited this Alberta small town that looks like it's plucked from the pages of a storybook

It's a short drive from Calgary! And not Banff...

Two people walking along a trail with mountains in the distance, at sunset. Right: A sidewalk lined with colourful buildings and mountains in the backdrop.

A small town in Alberta near Calgary that's the perfect mountain escape.

Morgan Leet | Narcity, Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime
Editor

Alberta small towns all kind of have a Hallmark-quality to them. Charming streets, quaint shops and snow-capped mountains enclosing it all? Yeah, it's the setting for a good rom-com I'm watching on repeat.

But my recent trip to an especially picturesque Alberta small town has topped them all. Just over an hour outside Calgary, this little escape is where time slows, city noise fades, and a quick evening stroll gives you a view of a lifetime.

If you're in Calgary, you've likely heard of Canmore already. If you're anywhere else in the world, you've definitely heard of its neighbour, Banff. Banff tends to gets all the hype — named among the world's best destinations time and time again on various lists and rankings — but Canmore is the sleeper town 20 minutes down the road, and it's simply better.

So whether you're a Calgary local needing inspiration for your next weekend getaway, or you're a world traveller hoping to check the Canadian Rockies off your bucket list — here's why I love Canmore.

Getting there is so easy

The main (only?) thing Calgary has really going for it is its proximity to the mountains. You can day-trip to stunning destinations that are most often people's 'once-in-a-lifetime'experiences.

For anyone outside Alberta, it's also relatively easy, too. Since Calgary's a major city, there are lots of flights in, and you can get to Canmore the same day you land. Considering it feels like a kind of middle-of-nowhere town, that's pretty ideal.

Buses also run from the airport to the Canmore area, but you'll ideally want a car once you're there.

It's cheaper and quieter than Banff

Banff is Banff, I get it. You want to visit, get that photo of the main street, and spend way too much money on a ride up the gondola. Beyond that, though — do you really need to stay there? I say no.

We visited Banff for an afternoon on our Canmore trip, and that was more than enough. We shopped around, went to the market, and by hour three we were ready to escape the crowded streets.

It's beautiful, unquestionably, but Canmore is just as beautiful — plus it lets you breathe, and for a smaller price tag.

The beauty speaks for itself

Hands down, this is one of the most beautiful towns in Canada.

Two people walking on a trail through mountains at sunset.

The town of Canmore and surrounding area.

Morgan Leet | Narcity,

My favourite spot near town was Quarry Lake, with towering mountains wrapping around its calm waters. At sunset, this place was especially magical, as the sky turned pink over the mountaintops.

Just walking to get coffee here is breathtaking though, let alone when you venture deeper into nature.

The adventures

A person walking on a trail with a lookout of surrounding montains.

The best hikes around Canmore and Banff, Alberta.

Morgan Leet | Narcity,

We had four days here, and my biggest stress was choosing which hike to do, because there are so many options — each one more picturesque than the last. The trails near Canmore are plentiful and stunning, each one taking you to unforgettable scenic lookouts.

We landed on Lady Macdonald, a heart-pumping 11-kilometre trek with the viewpoints along the way that made it (somewhat) easier to keep pushing upward. Plus, since the trail started right in town, we were back down and having lunch by 1 p.m.

If you want truly unparalleled nature and adventure, this is the spot to be. There's also trail running, biking, skiing, rock climbing, fishing, rafting... you get the point. Don't spend too much on your Airbnb, because you can spend your entire trip out there exploring.

Whatever adventurous activity you pick, though, make sure you go prepared and know what you're doing. When AllTrails says "hard," it really means it.

The local shops

Canmore still has some touristy, souvenir-filled shops like Banff, but I found that it's not nearly as hectic or overwhelming to parse through.

There's a strong sense of community here too, with an emphasis on creativity and local artisans that makes wandering the town especially fun. A trip here ends with you taking home a mug of the local topography instead of a keychain, and to me, that's ideal.

Set aside an afternoon just to roam and get a taste of the town.

This spot isn't exactly a hidden gem, but somehow still remains in Banff's shadow. But if you're after a chill mountain-town vibe, I'd pick Canmore every time.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

From Your Site Articles
small towns in albertabest small towns in albertaalberta small townscanmorebanff national parkcanmore alberta
CalgaryOpinionCanadaTravelTravel
  • Morgan Leet

    Editor

    Morgan Leet (she/her) is an Editor for Narcity Media Group. After graduating from Carleton University’s School of Journalism and Communication, she jumped into fulfilling her dream as a journalist, merging her passion for travelling with writing. She got her start working in the print media world on Canada’s East Coast, then joined Narcity with a move to B.C., leading the launch of West Coast coverage. Her focus now is managing a large group of freelance writers, bringing human-forward and opinion content to the site.

9 stunning Canadian vacation spots that feel like a European getaway without the flight

European vibes, minus the jet lag. ✈️

I ranked Canada's 5 biggest cities after visiting them all this year — There's a clear winner

Get ready for some hard truths...😬

7 reasons why Alberta beats Ontario every day of the week — from someone who's lived in both

Alberta > Ontario (sorry Dad).

This little lakeside town in Alberta is worth visiting instead of Banff, readers say

It's got all the beauty of the Rockies, minus the crowds. ⛰️

This dreamy city beat Paris as one of the best in the world and it's a road trip from Toronto

Time to plan a little getaway!

This new elevated boardwalk near Toronto winds through a forest to a rare turquoise lake

It's even prettier in the fall.

This beautiful Ontario town feels like Europe and is lined with cozy cafes and quaint shops

It's like a little trip abroad, according to readers.

This tiny lakeside village near Ottawa has cozy cafes and spectacular fall colours

Make this your next fall day-trip spot. 🍁

Charges laid after 19-year-old dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in Sudbury area

Charges laid in Ontario carbon monoxide death

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 9 are out and there's an $80 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

8 magical Toronto spots I visit every fall to feel like I'm in an autumnal dream

My favourite season is fall and I'm not afraid to admit it.🍂

Man who started Saskatchewan wildfire receives six-year sentence

Man who started Saskatchewan wildfire sentenced

Another Marineland whale dies at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago

Another Marineland whale dies in Chicago park

14 products that I always buy at Costco even though I hate shopping there

A few Kirkland Signature items are better than name brands!