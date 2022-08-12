8 Things You Need To Know For August 12
In Case You Missed It
1. What Happens When Ontario's 'Strong Mayor' Bill Passes
In what is being presented as an effort to "support efficient local decision-making," the Ontario government is proposing a bill that would create so-called "strong mayors" in Toronto and Ottawa. As Alex Arsenych reports, the Tories' Strong Mayor, Building Homes Act would grant the mayors the power to veto bylaws approved by their city council — but only if they relate to "provincial priorities."
- I'm Sorry, What? If that sounds like unprecedented power, you're right; the mayors of Ontario's two biggest cities have never yielded that degree of control. However, there would be some checks and balances in place: council could essentially veto the mayor's veto with a two-thirds majority vote.
- My Take: Presumably, they will eventually have to add another mayoral veto in the event that city council overrides the mayor's original veto.
2. Enough Misinformation: Here's What Monkeypox Is Really Like
"I had an excruciatingly painful experience," Toronto's Peter Kelly tells our Brooke Houghton about his bout with monkeypox. The reality, however, is that the 28-year-old professional dancer is still dealing with the lingering effects of the viral illness he contracted in late May; bowel movements and sex are still a challenge. The other unpleasant side effect for Kelly? Their openness about dealing with monkeypox has been met by brutal homophobia. Read Brooke's illuminating interview with Kelly here.
- His Own Words: "Honestly, I just think we need to recognize it isn't only a gay thing," Kelly said. "It can happen to anyone. It just happens to be spreading more commonly currently with men that have sex with men."
3. Canada's Wonderland Is Getting A Pair Of New Rides
Canadian thrill-seekers will be excited to know that Canada's Wonderland will be adding two new rides into the mix. Tundra Twister will be a first-of-its-kind "giant 360-degree spinning swing ride" that will spin at 75 km/h. The kid-friendly Planet Snoopy section of the park will also boast Wonderland's 18th roller coaster once Snoopy's Racing Railway opens up. Alex Arsenych has more details on the latest attractions.
- Counterpoint: There have been a number of serious incidents at Canadian theme parks over the years — a few of which have resulted in death. Tristan Wheeler takes us through seven of the most notable occurrences.
- Stray Thought: Does anyone under 50 have strong feelings about Snoopy?
What Else You Need To Know Today
