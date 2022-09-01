8 Things You Need To Know For September 1
Including new guidelines on booze consumption & how to score $3 movie tickets this weekend.
Off The Top: This isn't the first time someone's been thrown out while rounding into home plate at a baseball game — but usually the, uh... action is restricted to the playing surface. Here's what caught security's attention in the 500-level at a recent Blue Jays game.
In Case You Missed It
1. If You're Having A Beer Per Day, You're Already Drinking Way Too Much
The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction just released new guidelines on the health risks associated with alcohol consumption. Now, two drinks per week is deemed a "negligible to low risk," three to six drinks equals a "moderate risk," and seven-plus drinks per week bears an "increasingly high risk" to your health. It's a massive departure from the former guidelines; men were previously advised to consume no more than three drinks per day and up to 15 per week while the rate for women was two per day or 10 per week. Janice Rodrigues has more on the health effects even casual drinkers could face.
2. Ontario's COVID-19 Mandatory Isolation Rules Have Changed Dramatically
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer Of Health announced yesterday that those who test positive for COVID-19 in the province no longer have to quarantine for a minimum of five days before potentially re-emerging from their Uber Eats-fuelled isolation. Instead, Ontarians only need to stay home until their fever breaks, plus 24 hours of improving symptoms. The trade-off is that whether or not you still feel sick, you must wear a mask in public spaces for at least 10 days following your positive test, Patrick John Gilson writes.
3. No, The Bank Of Canada Isn't Literally Printing Cash To Help Justin Trudeau
Conservative leadership frontrunner Pierre Poilievre and other politicians have asserted that the Bank of Canada has been printing money to cover the spending of Justin Trudeau's Liberal government. Not quite. As Mike Chaar notes over at MTL Blog, the BoC clarified that what they actually did was use "settlement balances" to buy existing government bonds on the open market to help stabilize the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic. Read the full story right here.
Confused? The main takeaway here is that the BoC says they did not add any permanent funds to Canada's money supply — "and unlike cash," the BoC notes, "we can remove those reserves from the system." Which they say is happening now.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🎉 HOLIDAYS
Yes, the big day has finally arrived; happy Building and Code Staff Appreciation Day. It's also International Cabernet Day — but given the takeaways in that earlier piece, maybe you want to celebrate a less boozy occasion like National Tofu Day.
🎥 MOVIE MARKDOWN
Consider this your "Coming Soon" preview. Saturday marks National Cinema Day in Canada, and as Tristan Wheeler reports, many theatres across the country will be offering $3 tickets (!!). Here's what you need to know in order to watch that wild Tilda Swinton/genie movie or Top Gun: Maverick for the fifth time on the cheap.
🥯 MONTREAL CALLING
On the topic of thriftiness, MTL Blog's Charlotte Hoareau has assembled a list of 13 free things to do in Montreal this September. From meeting giant puppets to taking in a breakdance contest, this roundup has something for everyone.
📌 JOB BOARD
If you've long dreamed of living out your Yogi Bear cosplay on a semi-permanent basis, Charlie Hart notes that Parks Canada is currently looking to fill a number of positions out in Alberta. From desk jobs to literal hiking guides, there's a wide range of gigs, some of which pay north of $80K annually.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
BTS member Jungkook turns 25 today. Zendaya is Meechee; she is also now 26. Gloria Estefan has been bringing the heat to the dance floor for 65 years. Bloviating TV advice-giver "Dr." Phil McGraw is 72 (thanks a lot, Oprah). Sir Barry Gibb, the last surviving member of the Bee Gees, is 76. The OG voice of Ms. Frizzle herself, Lily Tomlin, turns 83 today.
