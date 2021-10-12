Canada's Best Universities Were Ranked By Reputation & The List Is Seriously Impressive
There are top spots all over the country! 🎓
Now that's impressive! Canada's best universities have been ranked by their reputation and the top spots are located all over the country.
The Maclean's 2022 University Ranking considered several factors to compile the best reputation list, including the levels of quality and innovation at each post-secondary institution.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, it was the University of Toronto that took the top spot overall, also ranking first for quality and "leaders of tomorrow."
It's the sixth year in a row that Maclean's has listed U of T as Canada's top school overall for reputation, due in part to its "globally renowned research," among other things.
It was the University of British Columbia that came up next, followed by Waterloo, McGill and McMaster respectively.
Also in the top 20 were Alberta, Queen's and Montreal, as well as Western and Calgary.
The full list includes post-secondary institutions from all over Canada, with leading universities in so many different regions. Pretty cool, eh?