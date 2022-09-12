A Canadian Company Is Planning Luxury Moon-Themed Resorts & The Pics Are Out Of This World
They aim to deliver "an affordable and authentic space tourism experience." 🌕
If you've ever dreamt about what it's like to step on the moon, one Canadian company has devised a pretty unique way for you to find out.
Canada-based Architectural Design and Intellectual Property Licensor, Moon World Resorts Inc. (MWR), is currently reaching for the stars with ambitious plans for a moon-shaped mega-resort.
This luxury project — simply called Moon — will take a whopping $5 billion to construct, the company told Narcity, and it has an annual revenue projection of $1.8 billion.
What Moon resort would look like if it was in Dubai.Moon World Resorts Inc.
So, what's so special about this resort?
According to Michael Henderson, one of the Canadian co-founders, the resort will be a contemporary, luxurious and technology-driven destination.
It aims to feature a "huge array of components which will integrate to deliver a never-ending journey of discovery."
This includes a signature attraction that allows guests to feel like they are walking on the lunar surface and exploring a lunar colony.
Moon resort's signature attraction will allow guests to feel like they're walking on the moon. Moon World Resorts Inc.
"Moon will form the 'bridge' delivering an affordable and authentic space tourism experience that millions of enthusiasts around planet earth have been patiently waiting for; a chance to actually “participate," a statement reads.
The company also hopes that the resort can serve as an "authentic training platform" for space agencies and their astronauts in the future.
Other features to expect in this billion-dollar project? Hotel suites, a spa, a nightclub, an event centre, a "global meeting place," and a lounge.
A sketch of a nightclub in Moon resort. Moon World Resorts Inc.
Moreover, for those who have the cash to splurge, there will be Sky Villas known as The Private Residence at Moon within the resort.
As of now, there's no specific information on where exactly these luxury resorts will be built.
Crater Cafe, a venue within Moon resort.Moon World Resorts Inc.
MWR has said that it will license four Moon Destination Resorts around the globe – one in North America, Europe, MENA and Asia.
Potential regional licensees will probably be global corporations in the hospitality, entertainment or technology sector that can fund the $5 billion project and operate it.
This project can be credited to Canadian entrepreneurs Michael Henderson and Sandra Matthews, who together founded Moon World Resorts.
A sketch of a piano bar in Moon resort.Moon World Resorts Inc.
"As Musk, Bezos and Branson brilliantly seek out the next frontier; Moon will deliver a dynamic and authentic experience on planet earth; available to all, not merely a few," they said in a statement to Narcity.
However, you might not want to hold your breath as it may take a considerable amount of time before the project is out.
According to The National, once a license has been approved, it will take another five years before the resort is ready to welcome guests.
Until then, prospective guests will have to wish on a star that it's everything they dream it will be – and maybe more.