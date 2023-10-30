11 Canadian Destination Dupes That Are Just As Good As The Real Thing (PHOTOS)
Travel the world — no passport required! 🗺️
If you've been dreaming of faraway lands with powdery white sands and turquoise waters, or cobblestone streets surrounded by European architecture, don't rush to book an international flight!
There are so many places in Canada that look like another country, so much so that they've earned nicknames like "Little Hawaii" and "the Canadian Alps."
These Canadian destination dupes will transport you to another country (or in some cases, planet!) without the need for a long haul flight or even a passport, because they're right here in Canada.
From cozy fishing villages with historic, cobblestone streets, to rugged alpine landscapes and quaint Scandinavian-looking towns, these doppelgänger destinations will make you feel like you're everywhere but Canada.
The Canadian Alps
Address: The Rocky Mountains, Canada
The Nickname: "The Canadian Alps"
Why You Need To Go: With their snow-kissed peaks, alpine vistas, glacial lakes and charming small towns, it's hardly surprising that the Canadian Rockies are often referred to as "The Canadian Alps."
The two mountain ranges are equally breathtaking and the scenery is spectacular in both. However, Canada's answer to the Swiss Alps promises more vast, natural and rugged landscapes, whereas its European counterpart offers more tiny mountainside villages, charming alpine meadows and countless quaint farmhouses.
The Trans-Canada Highway
Address: Trans-Canada Highway, Canada
The Nickname: "Canada's Route 66"
Why You Need To Go: The Trans-Canada Highway is known to some as Canada's answer to the iconic Route 66.
Spanning 7,821 kilometers from Atlantic to Pacific, it's a road trip considered equal to its American counterpart. Along the route, travellers can experience everything from diverse landscapes and vibrant cities to quaint towns and natural wonders.
While Route 66 showcases Chicago to Santa Monica, the Canadian version highlights cities like Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax.
Whether you choose a short drive along the Trans-Canada Highway or a longer cross-country adventure, this bucket list Canadian road trip is for sure one that stands up against the U.S. alternative.
Norway of the North
Address: Lunenburg, NS
The Nickname: "Norway of the North"
Why You Need To Go: One way to visit Norway without catching a transatlantic flight is to head to Lunenburg, a UNESCO World Heritage site located around an hour from Halifax.
With an atmosphere straight out of a Norwegian fairytale, its rows of colourful homes, picturesque charm and artisan galleries will make you feel like you've just been transported to Scandinavia.
Canada's "Norway of the North" also boasts a distinctive, historic waterfront lined with countless fish restaurants, all reminiscent of a Norwegian coastal town.
Switzerland of the Arctic
Address: Pangnirtung, NU
The Nickname: "The Switzerland of the Arctic"
Why You Need To Go: Dubbed "the Switzerland of the Arctic," Pangnirtung attracts hikers from all over the world who are drawn in by its stunning mountain ranges.
Just an hour's flight from Iqaluit, this spot boasts unparalleled natural splendor. Its panorama of glacial fjords, snow-crowned summits, pristine lakes and vibrant wildflowers sets a scene that competes with its European counterparts, mirroring the captivating landscapes found in Switzerland.
Little England
Address: Victoria, BC
The Nickname: "Little England"
Why You Need To Go: Known to some as "Little England," Victoria, B.C. promises a little taste of Britain on the other side of the Atlantic.
Among the features that'll make you feel like you're suddenly in England are the cobblestone streets, lush green gardens, floral displays and colonial architecture.
To truly get lost in the illusion, you can sip afternoon tea at any one of the city's cozy pubs or cafes, or soak up the English atmosphere at the Craigdarroch Castle mansion. With a bit of luck, the weather might even be better here!
The Grand Canyon of the North
Address: Stikine River Provincial Park, Stikine Region, BC
The Nickname: "The Grand Canyon of the North"
Why You Need To Go: You don't have to cross the Canada-U.S. border to experience the wonders of Arizona's Grand Canyon. That's because Canada is home to its very own grand canyon – the Grand Canyon of the Stikine.
Nestled within British Columbia, Stikine River Park earns its reputation as the "Grand Canyon of the North" for good reason. Carved by the powerful Stikine River, the park features eighty kilometres of colossal canyons and towering cliffs, painting a dramatic natural canvas that's surprisingly similar to its famous southern counterpart.
Canada's Jurassic Park
Address: Dinosaur Provincial Park, AB
The Nickname: "Canada's Jurassic Park"
Why You Need To Go: If you thought visiting Jurassic Park and walking among dinosaurs was only the stuff of movies, think again! Nestled in Alberta, Dinosaur Provincial Park could be renamed "Canada's Jurassic Park" as it's known for its rich deposit of fossils and other ancient remnants.
The eerie badlands, unique geological formations and diverse fossil discoveries transport visitors to an era long gone, echoing scenes straight out of the Jurassic Park movies.
Mini Ireland
Address: St. John's, NL
The Nickname: "Mini Ireland"
Why You Need To Go: Discover a taste of Ireland in the vibrant fishing village of St. John's, Newfoundland.
The colourful streets of Canada's "mini Ireland" offer wintry ocean views, traditional pints at Irish bars and pubs, and an abundance of fresh fish restaurants that'll make you feel like you're really in Éire itself.
To truly enjoy an authentic Irish atmosphere, plan your visit on a misty, rainy day, and embrace the cozy, homey vibes.
Paris without the jet lag
Address: Montreal, QC
The Nickname: "Paris without the jet lag"
Why You Need To Go: Montreal, often touted as "Paris without the jet lag," has an undeniable charm that'll make you feel like you've woken up in France.
With its cobblestone streets, European architecture, charming cafes, vibrant arts scene and French-Canadian culture, you'll feel the Parisian vibes from the moment you arrive.
Little Hawaii
Address: Tribune Bay, Hornby Island, BC
The Nickname: "Little Hawaii"
Why You Need To Go: Experience a slice of paradise in Canada's "Little Hawaii," located in Tribune Bay Provincial Park, nestled on B.C.'s Hornby Island.
This spot mirrors the beauty of Hawaii with its powdery white sands and warm, salty waters that have an aquamarine hue.
Though the palm trees are missing, vibrant wildflowers add to the tropical scenery, offering a taste of Hawaii without the need for a passport.
Devon Island
Address: Devon Island, NU
The Nickname: "Mars on Earth"
Why You Need To Go: Devon Island, the world's largest uninhabited island, offers an otherworldly experience so spectacular it's often compared to Mars.
This desolate landscape is a hotbed for scientific research and space exploration testing. While primarily a destination for scientists examining space gear, you can go on a virtual journey to this space-like location via tools like Google Maps.
Pretty cool, eh?
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.