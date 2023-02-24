Canadians May Be Able To Get Free Pancakes From Some IHOP Locations Next Week
Everything tastes better when it's free. 🥞
Love a big stack of pancakes, made all the more delicious by being free?
You might be in luck because IHOP is bringing back its annual promotion of a free stack of buttermilk pancakes next week for National Pancake Day — but there's a catch.
According to IHOP, the promo, which will run on February 28, is not something every location in Canada will be celebrating.
"IHOP locations in Canada are not actively promoting the U.S. National Pancake Day offer this year," a representative from the pancake chain told Narcity. However, they added that some locations may honour the offer if requested.
This includes their Brampton, Ontario branch which announced on social media that dine-in guests can get a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes from 7am to 4pm on Tuesday, February 28, with their order.
A stack consists of three buttermilk pancakes and the promo limits the deal to one free stack per person.
So, just reach out to your local store to see if they're honouring the promotion because you might be able to celebrate the momentous day with some free pancakes.
Not too shabby a deal if you're a dyed-in-the-wool pancake lover.
Followers of the International House of Pancakes will know that this deal has been taking place for 17 years, which means if you started using it back then, you could have had up to 51 individual pancakes for absolutely free.
