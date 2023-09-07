Cineplex Is Offering A Buy One, Get One Free Deal On Movie Tickets & Here's How You Can Get It
Free movie tickets? Yes, please!🍿
Cineplex is offering moviegoers in Canada a buy one, get one free deal which means you could watch films at no cost!
But you can't just buy tickets go to a theatre and get free admission — there are a few things you need to do in order to get free movie tickets.
That's because there are requirements for the discount including how you book, when you buy tickets, and more.
So, here's what you need to know about getting Cineplex's buy one, get one free deal that's happening for a limited time only in Canada right now.
To get this deal, you have to purchase an adult or senior movie admission ticket online with Cineplex or through the Cineplex app from now until September 14, 2023.
That ticket has to be for a showtime between September 8 and September 14, 2023.
When using the promo code "2023241" during checkout, you'll get another adult or senior admission ticket for free.
Both paid and free admission tickets have to be for the same day, Cineplex theatre, film, showtime, and ticket type otherwise you won't get the deal.
This offer is valid for general admission and premium performances including 3D, UltraAVX, IMAX, D-BOX, 4DX, ScreenX, and VIP admission.
You can't use the buy one, get one free deal for child's admission tickets, Event Cinema or any other non-feature film performances.
Also, there is a limit of one offer per transaction.
The paid admission ticket you get with this deal will have an added online booking fee which is $1.50 plus tax or $1 plus tax for Scene+ members.
That fee for booking movie tickets online is waived if you're a member of CineClub, Cineplex's subscription service.
But the free ticket is truly free of cost because no online booking fee will be charged on that admission ticket you get with this buy one, get one deal.
There are so many movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada right now that you can see for free with this BOGO deal.
That includes Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Equalizer 3, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Blue Beetle, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, Elemental, Haunted Mansion, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and more.
