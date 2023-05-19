Cineplex Is Getting Sued For Having 'Misleading' Online Booking Fees & You Could Get A Refund
However, Cineplex says the allegations have "no merit."
Ever felt the pain of constant fees when ordering things online? You're not alone — and it looks like Cineplex Canada is in hot water for a booking fee which they introduced last year.
The multiplex chain is being sued by the Competition Bureau, an independent law enforcement agency, which is alleging that Cineplex's use of an online booking fee constitutes misleading advertising.
To quickly recap, last year Cineplex tacked on a booking fee of $1.50 for ticket purchases that are made online either on the Cineplex website or the Cineplex mobile app. This booking fee, introduced in June 2022, was described as a means for the company "to further invest and evolve."
In a statement put out on May 18, the bureau said "many consumers cannot buy tickets on Cineplex’s website or mobile app at advertised prices because it adds a mandatory $1.50 online booking fee to the price of a ticket."
If the bureau wins out in this case, Cineplex will be required to stop the allegedly "deceptive advertising," pay a fine as well as "issue restitution to affected consumers who purchased tickets through Cineplex’s website or app."
That means if you've had to fork over that $1.50 when booking a movie during this time, there's a chance you could see some of that money back in your wallet.
Of course, that remains to be seen.
Cineplex published a response to this case, describing the allegations by the Competition Bureau as having "no merit."
"Our online booking fee is not misleading and fully complies with the spirit and letter of the law," said Cineplex in their statement.
"Our online booking fee is entirely optional and provides the convenience of advance seat selection. All of this information is clearly stated on our website," it continued.
"Unlike other ticketed venues where such fees may exist, Cineplex's guests can buy their tickets at their local theatre without paying this modest fee."
The full details of the case haven't been made public yet, but the bureau has applied to Canada's Competition Tribunal — the body that hears cases related to Canadian business — which will then decide how to best go forward with this.
So, depending on what happens, Canadian moviegoers could either get some money back or continue paying the same ol' fees when ordering a Cineplex ticket online.