Cineplex Has Tickets Under $3 Every Weekend In September & You Can See These Movies For Cheap
Some throwback movies are being shown for cheap in September! 🎥
Calling all moviegoers! Cineplex has revealed all of the movies that you can watch for cheap every weekend in September.
So, if you don't want to spend a lot of money to catch a flick, these discounted ticket prices mean you can catch a movie for less than $3 throughout the month.
This deal is part of the cinema chain's Family Favourites promo that offers all-ages movies so that families and all moviegoers can watch films for cheap.
The movies are shown every Saturday morning throughout the month of September for only $2.99, without tax or Cineplex's online booking fee.
You can watch Trolls, which stars Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake, on Saturday, September 2, 2023.
In the movie, Poppy and Branch set off on a journey to rescue her friends after the trolls' village is invaded by the troll-eating Bergens.
Then, The Mitchells vs. the Machines is the Family Favourites movie being shown on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
This film features Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride and Maya Rudolph and is about a dysfunctional family's road trip that ends up in the middle of the robot apocalypse.
You can also get tickets to Chicken Run for $2.99 on Saturday, September 16, 2023.
If you haven't seen this movie that was released in 2000, it's about chickens who are trapped behind barbed wire as prisoners who have tried many times to escape before being helped by "the lone free ranger" to finally fly the coop.
Then, on Saturday, September 16, 2023, Toopy and Binoo: The Movie is being shown on Cineplex screens across Canada.
In this film, Toopy and Dorothy accidentally make Binoo's stuffed animal disappear and so the trio set out to find the land of the lost and found. Along the way, they meet twin seagulls looking for their father and a princess who lost her dance partner.
To mark the 20th anniversary of the movie being released, School of Rock is being played at Cineplex theatres in Canada with $2.99 tickets on Saturday, September 30, 2023.
If you don't know about this 2003 flick, it stars Jack Black as a wannabe rock star who poses as a substitute teacher and tries to turn his class into a band.
School of Rock is the last movie that's part of Cineplex's Family Favourites promo for September.
Showtimes for these movies with cheap ticket prices vary depending on which Cineplex theatre you visit, but they're generally between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturdays.
