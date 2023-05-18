I Went To Cineplex Junxion In Mississauga & It's A Boozy Adult Paradise With Games (VIDEO)
You can watch a movie, play games, and get dinner all in one spot.
Cineplex Junxion opened its first location in Ontario, and it's the gift that keeps giving.
The new entertainment centre has over 100 game stations, six theatres with recliner seats, and a full bar and restaurant so you can grab dinner and drinks, watch a movie and hit up an arcade all in one night.
Cineplex Junxion has a massive space of 45,000 square feet inside Erin Mills Town Centre, where you can let your inner child out and play games – with a boozy adult beverage.
The arcade or "Barcade" is divided into two massive sections of games which you can buy a card for – similarily to the Rec Room and rack up tickets to purchase prizes.
Just like a regular Cineplex, you'll find a classic concession stand with buttery popcorn and sweets, but you'll also have another dining option where you can get pizza, poutine, and more to munch on in the theatre or at a table.
The space has no age limit, so it's perfect whether you're an adult coming for an elevated night out or headed out with your kids for an afternoon of games.
The Arcade & Theatres
If Cineplex and Rec Room had a baby, it would be Cineplex Junxion.
The arcade space has dozens of games to play with classics like basketball, claw machines, air hockey, and even an axe-throwing game.
To play, all you have to do is load up a card with credits and swipe on each machine. Credit prices range from $10 for 40 credits to $50 for 200 credits and 150 free credits.
You can choose from several credit options, including:
- $99 - 4 x $30 cards
- $50 - 200 credits + 140 free credits
- $30 - 120 credits + 80 free credits
- $20 - 80 credits + 40 free credits
- $10 - 40 credits
Sara Moore, CMO of Cineplex, explained to Narcity that the space took the best parts of their other establishments to create Cineplex Junxion, so along with boozy drinks and arcade games suited for all ages, you have comfortable theatres with recliner seats and massive screens.
There are five regular auditoriums and one 1 UltraAVX 3D theatre with rows of D-BOX seats in the back if you're looking for a more immersive experience.
Although all the theatres have plush seats with tray tables, so no matter where you sit, you'll definitely be more comfortable than you would be in a regular theatre.
Tickets for movies are $14.50 for adults and $9.50 for children, although you can score a deal on Tuesdays with $8.50 tickets.
Guests can also look forward to live music and performance on the weekends, according to Moore.
Food & Bar
If you think theatre popcorn is played out, why not swap it out for a Philly Cheesesteak poutine?
Along with a regular concession stand with all your usual movie fixings, Cineplex Junxion also has a restaurant and bar.
The bites counter has plenty of options, from burgers to pizza and even milkshakes, for you to bring into the theatre or order from a table in the dining space.
The dining space is sleek and modern, with a long gorgeous bar, plenty of tables and natural light pouring in through the windows.
I tried the Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza for $16, Philly Cheesesteak Poutine for $12, Mile High Burger for $19 and Sprinkle Shake for $8 off the menu.
The Mile High Burger was juicy and tender with two patties, bacon, cheddar cheese and fresh toppings with a generous side of fries.
The pizza was surprisingly good, with an alfredo and buffalo sauce base, and plenty of toppings with a thin and crispy crust.
The Philly Cheesesteak Poutine was mouth-watering with thinly sliced halal beef, vegetarian gravy, provolone cheese and caramelized onions.
If you have a sweet tooth, you'll definitely want to try the Sprinkle Shake, classicly made with whip cream, milk and ice cream.
If you want something stronger, you can head over to the bar, where you can order cocktails, sangria, seltzers, wine and beer.
I tried the SWEETXSCAPE for $15. It was tropical sweetness in a glass with coconut tequila, pineapple juice, blue curacao and soda.
