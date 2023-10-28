The 6 Best Spots Near Edmonton to Witness Shimmering Northern Lights
Swap the city lights for dazzling displays of aurora borealis!
When the weather gets cooler in Edmonton, the Northern Lights are at their most luminous. You can see some shimmering lights in the city, but you’ll get the most spectacular aurora borealis displays in more rural areas.
While this natural phenomenon can be seen year-round across Canada, fall and early winter are the best times to see the Northern Lights in Alberta. This is because Earth is tilted just right to see the solar activity more clearly.
There are several parks and Dark Sky Preserves close to Edmonton where you can see gorgeous colours swirling across the sky ‚ the lack of light pollution allows for clear views of the magnificent green, purple, and yellow.
According to the University of Alberta, the best time to see the Northern Lights is from midnight onwards. You can check out the AuroraWatch website for real-time forecasts to find out when the lights will be visible.
Ready to do some aurora chasing? These are six of the best spots close to Edmonton where you can see the Northern Lights.
Elk Island National Park
Price: Adult day passes cost $8.50, seniors cost $7.25 and youths can visit for free. Family and group tickets cost $16.75.
Address: 54401 Range Rd 203, Fort Saskatchewan, AB
Why You Need To Go: Located less than an hour east of Edmonton, Elk Island National Park is a huge nature reserve where buffalo roam through prairie meadows and aspen forests. On clear nights the sky sparkles with thousands of stars and the occasional aurora borealis display.
The park is part of the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve, a 300-square-kilometre preserve dedicated to reducing artificial light. The visibility here is simply incredible, making it a popular spot for stargazing and catching the Northern Lights.
Visit the park before dark to explore the lakes, grasslands, and hills. Keep your eyes open for wildlife like elk, wood bison, deer, and porcupines.
If you’re planning on staying overnight, there are three camping sites at Elk Island National Park. You can bunk down in an A-frame tent-cabin along Astotin Lake, park your RV or camper in the group camping site or pitch a tent in the backcountry.
Bon Accord
Price: Free
Address: Bon Accord, AB
Why You Need To Go: The residents of the small town of Bon Accord go out of their way to make sure light pollution is at a minimum. In 2015, the town became Canada’s first International Dark Sky Community.
Dark Sky International describes a Dark Sky Community as "a town, city, municipality, or other legally organized community that has shown exceptional dedication to the preservation of the night sky.”
In Bon Accord you’ll find fully shielded street lights and specially zoned areas where the light levels are based on ambient light settings. The result is better nighttime visibility for astronomical events like shooting stars, meteor showers and the Northern Lights.
There are plenty of wide open spaces in and around Bon Accord that offer unobstructed views of the night sky. The town also has two telescope pads where you can set up a portable telescope and do some constellation hunting.
Miquelon Lake Provincial Park
Price: Free
Address: 20514 SEC Hwy 623, Camrose County, AB
Why You Need To Go: Located just under an hour’s drive from Edmonton, Miquelon Lake Provincial Park has plenty of vantage points to see the night sky. The trails are open year-round for hiking, cycling and cross-country skiing.
The main trail along the southern shore of Miquelon Lake is a prime aurora borealis spotting location because it offers clear views of the sky to the north and the west.
Camping is possible in the park year-round. The spacious campground has 10 sites that can accommodate RVs and tents. Camping fees range from $25 to $42 depending on the time of year and whether you want a powered or unserviced site.If you want a unique Northern Lights viewing experience, you can book one of the Miquelon Lake yurts. These circular tents are built like traditional nomad dwellings, but with modern comforts like electricity, queen beds and cooking areas with grills.
Hesje Observatory
Price: Drop-in rate is $15 per person
Address: Township Rd 493A, Kingman, AB
Why You Need To Go: Want to get up close and personal with the constellations? The Hesje Observatory has three high-powered telescopes to view the stars and a lofty viewing platform that offers clear views of the sky over the trees.
The observatory is located within Miquelon Lake Provincial Park, but is operated by the University of Alberta. You don't have to be a student or professor to enter — the observatory is open to the public every Thursday evening for drop-in visits.
You can use one of the telescopes in the observatory or bring your own portable telescope and set it up on the viewing deck. Even if the Northern Lights aren’t on display the evening you visit, you’ll still be able to spot stars, planets and nebulae if the skies are clear.
Cooking Lake-Blackfoot Provincial Recreation Area
Price: Free
Address: 52365 Range Rd 210, Sherwood Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: Spanning 97 square kilometres, this stunning park features multiple lakes where you can see the glimmering green and purple hues of aurora borealis reflected in the water.
The park is so big that it is divided into four main areas. Trails wind through the forests and around the lakes, connecting each of the main areas. Most of the trails are clearly marked and some have shelters and fire pits.
Cooking Lake-Blackfoot Provincial Recreation Area is part of the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve, so the visibility here at night is exceptional. However, it should be noted that the park is only open until 11 p.m. and camping is not allowed.
Lac La Biche County
Price: Free
Address: Lac La Biche County, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you don’t mind travelling further afield, Lac La Biche County is a gorgeous region dotted with lakes, forests and open fields that are perfect for viewing the Northern Lights. It’s located 215 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
The county is home to Alberta’s newest Dark Sky Preserve at Lakeland Provincial Park. The park spans 590 square kilometres and has five viewing areas where you can gaze up at the stars and see the Northern Lights rippling across the sky.
Sir Winston Churchill Provincial Park is another great spot to get clear views of the night sky. The park is one of the sites that hosts the annual Lakeland Dark Sky Celebration, which usually takes place on the third weekend of September.
There are plenty of campgrounds in Lac La Biche County where you can pitch a tent and sleep under the stars. If you prefer a bit more comfort, the hamlet of Lac La Biche has a number of motels and cottages for rent.