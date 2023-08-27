8 Incredible Road Trips In Ontario That Every Autumn-Lover Should Experience At Least Once
Time to make those fall plans!
The summer heat is slowly fading and it will soon be replaced by crisp autumn air, colourful leaves and cozy sweater weather. If you're obsessed with the fall season then you'll want to add some of these Ontario road trips to your bucket list.
From pick-your-own pumpkin farms to stunning lookouts and more, these trips will put you right in the fall spirit.
Here are eight incredible road trips around Ontario that will give you all the autumn feels.
Arrowhead Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 451 Arrowhead Park Rd., Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This scenic provincial park is a stunning spot for nature lovers, especially during the fall season. The landscape transforms into a red and gold wonderland where you can hike to your heart's content.
One spot to check out is Big Bend Lookout. This natural phenomenon features a circular piece of land surrounded by water. It's full of crisp fall colours and towering trees.
Stubb's Falls is another place for a fall adventure in Arrowhead. The charming cascade can be found in a vibrant forest and rushes down some leaf-covered rocks.
Mayflower Lake is a "photographer's dream" during the fall. If you're in search of vibrant colours, the 1.5 km Mayflower Lake Trail is the place to explore and leads across boardwalks, forests and more.
Bala Cranberry Festival
Price: $10 + per adult
When: October 13 to 15, 2023
Address: Bala, ON
Why You Need To Go: Each autumn season, this small town in Muskoka hosts a weekend with a "fall fair atmosphere." The Bala Cranberry Festival features hundreds of vendors as well as live music, performers, food, attractions and more.
You can shop for fresh cranberries as well as Muskoka and Canadian artisan products. There are several unique cranberry treats to try including Cranberry Crêpes and cranberries dipped in candy.
For an additional cost, you can head to Johnston’s Cranberry Marsh and Muskoka Lakes Winery. The venue hosts several events during the festival including wagon rides, wine tasting, and the iconic Cranberry Plunge where guests can wade into a sea of red berries.
Temagami Fire Tower
Price: Free (donations accepted)
Address: 112 Jack Guppy Way, Temagami, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you want a good view of the fall colours then you can take a road trip to the small town of Temagami. The lakeside village is home to a massive fire tower and lookout spot offering sweeping views of the brilliant foliage.
The 100 foot high tower is perched atop Caribou Mountain, 400 feet above the town. At the top of the tower, you can enjoy a 360-degree view of the scenery below.
If you don't want to make a trek up the steep tower, you can also enjoy the landscape from the lookout platform below.
Pumpkinferno
Price: $22 per ticket
When: Select dates from September 29 to October 29, 2023
Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: Calling all Halloween lovers! Pumpkinferno is once more transforming the Upper Canada Village into a jack-o-lantern filled dreamland.
You can see "over 7,000 artistically designed and hand carved pumpkins" scattered thought the historic village and new exhibits are added each year. The illuminated trail winds through the darkness and you'll be totally immersed in autumn magic.
There are several other places to see Pumpkinferno aside from the Upper Canada Village, including Fort Henry and the Kingston Penitentiary.
Cheltenham Badlands
Price: $11.30 + for vehicle permit
Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're on another planet with a trip to this natural wonder near Toronto. The Cheltenham Badlands features rolling red hills and was created at the base of an ancient sea more than 450 million years ago.
While visiting this spot, you can hike along the boardwalk and take in the views, or explore the other two trails. The Badlands are particularly beautiful during the fall when the vibrant autumn leaves bring out the bright red hues of the landscape.
Pingle's Harvest Festival
Price: $10 + per person
When: Starting September 8, 2023
Address: 1805 Taunton Rd., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy all the fall vibes at this charming farm outside of Toronto. Pingle's Farm Market is a dreamy destination for anyone obsessed with the autumn season.
The venue hosts a Harvest Festival each year and you can enjoy a circus-themed corn maze, wagon rides, pick-your-own produce and more.
There's a market full of delicious treats and tons of other items that you can shop at during your visit. You can also try some dishes from the fall menu, including fried apple sundaes and chunky harvest chilli.
Blue Mountain Village
Price: Prices vary depending on activity
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Blue Mountain Village is a fun spot to visit year-round, but the fall brings with it a whole new and exciting experience.
There are over 34 kilometres of hiking trails waiting to be explored and you can enjoy some spectacular scenery as you wander through the golden leaves.
You can also take a ride on the Ridge Runner Mountain Coaster — an attraction that takes you zooming down a 1-kilometre track through a forest of fall colours.
If you're feeling hungry you'll want to explore the Apple Pie Trail. The culinary journey features local orchards, breweries, restaurants and more that celebrate the area's apple growing history.
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 795086 3rd Line EHS, Shelburne, ON
Why You Need To Go: This park is known for its natural beauty and it's such a stunning place for an autumn adventure. There are tons of trails to explore and you can breathe in the crisp smell of the season along the way.
One popular trail to follow is the Spillway Trail. This path leads you right through a canyon and it's a totally unique adventure. You can wander between towering rock walls along the leaf-filled path.
