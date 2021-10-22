Sujets populaires

Québec
FR - Divertissement
netflix fr

Ardène vend le « kit » parfait pour un costume d'Halloween inspiré de Squid Game

Quelque chose nous dit qu'il va y avoir BEAUCOUP de costumes de Squid Game cette année.

Ardène vend le « kit » parfait pour un costume d'Halloween inspiré de Squid Game
Ardène, @netflix I Instagram

Il n'y a rien de mieux pour se changer les idées du temps gris et pluvieux automnal que de se déguiser et fêter l'Halloween entre ami.es. D'ailleurs, si tu cherches le meilleur costume de groupe à faire avec ta gang, sache que le magasin Ardène vend les vêtements parfaits pour faire un déguisement DIY de la populaire émission Squid Game sur Netflix.

Veste verte, pantalon vert et souliers blancs, ça te rappelle quelque chose? Le magasin de vêtements et d'accessoires a tout ce qu'il faut pour t'habiller comme les « joueurs » et « joueuses » de la série.

Ardène

Au cout de 39,90 $ à prix régulier, tu peux te procurer la veste qui est offerte dans les couleurs vertes et rouges. Pour le même prix et dans les mêmes couleurs, le pantalon peut être à toi.

Si tu veux pousser ton costume encore plus loin, tu n'auras qu'à dépenser 14,90 $ pour le chandail à manches longues vert et blanc ainsi que 34,90 $ pour des souliers de course blancs.

Ardène a une grande collection de déguisements assez cool, comme celui de licorne ou d'ananas, donc si tu as besoin de plusieurs costumes pour tes petits party, tu sais où aller!

Costumes Squid Game au Ardène

Prix : À partir de 14,90 $

Je le veux

À noter que l'écriture inclusive est utilisée pour la rédaction de nos articles. Pour en apprendre plus sur le sujet, tu peux consulter la page de l'OQLF.

