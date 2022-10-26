Voici TOUS les films et séries qui débarquent sur Netflix en novembre 2022
Sors le popcorn! 🍿
Chaque semaine, Netflix ajoute du nouveau contenu sur sa plateforme, mais n'empêche qu'on a parfois l'impression d'avoir fait le tour. Si tu te demandes ce qui débarque sur le site en novembre 2022 afin d'occuper tes soirées, voici une liste de toutes les séries et de tous les films annoncés pour cette période par le géant du streaming.
Avec décembre qui arrive rapidement, les récits de Noël sont au programme, mais les fans d'action, d'amour, de comédie et autres ne seront pas laissé.es pour compte. Tu peux donc jeter un coup d'oeil sur ce qui s'en vient pour préparer ta bucket list de tout ce que tu veux regarder durant le mois.
1er novembre
Gabby's Dollhouse: Saison 6
The Takeover
Young Royals: Saison 2
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Quiet Place
Attack on Finland
The Big Short
The Captive
Death at a Funeral
Eddie the Eagle
Everybody Loves Raymond: Saisons 6-9
Fifty Shades Darker
The Firm
Get Out
The Imitation Game
Just Like Heaven
Madagascar
Open Water
Penelope
Red Dragon
Road to Perdition
Shrek
Shrek 2
Single White Female
The Sum of All Fears
Vampire Dog
2 novembre
The Final Score
Killer Sally
3 novembre
Blockbuster
The Dragon Prince: Saison 4
4 novembre
Buying Beverly Hills
Ẹlẹṣin Ọba: The King's Horseman
Enola Holmes 2
The Fabulous
Lookism
Manifest: Saison 4 Partie 1
5 novembre
The Fall of the American Empire
Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste
7 novembre
Deepa & Anoop: Saison 2
8 novembre
Behind Every Star
The Claus Family 2
Minions & More Volume 2
Neal Brennan: Blocks
Triviaverse
9 novembre
The Crown: Saison 5
FIFA Uncovered
The Soccer Football Movie
10 novembre
Lost Bullet 2
Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia
State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith
Warrior Nun: Saison 2
11 novembre
Ancient Apocalypse
Capturing the Killer Nurse
Don't Leave
Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Saison 2: Down Under
Is That Black Enough for You?!?
Monica, O My Darling
My Father's Dragon
14 novembre
Stutz
Teletubbies
15 novembre
« Johanna Nordström: Call the Police » sur Netflix. Courtoisie de Netflix.
Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy
Goosebumps
Johanna Nordström: Call the Police
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure
Run for the Money
16 novembre
Due South: Saisons 1-4
In Her Hands
The Lost Lotteries
Mind Your Manners
Off Track
Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo
The Wonder
17 novembre
1899
Bantú Mama
Christmas with You
Dead to Me: Saison 3
I Am Vanessa Guillen
Pepsi, Where's My Jet?
18 novembre
The Cuphead Show!: Partie 3
Elite: Saison 6
Inside Job: Partie 2
Reign Supreme
Slumberland
Somebody
The Violence Action
20 novembre
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
21 novembre
Phillips
The Hangover
The Hangover: Partie II
My Little Pony: Winter Wishday
StoryBots: Answer Time
22 novembre
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
23 novembre
Blood, Sex & Royalty
Christmas on Mistletoe Farm
Lesson Plan
The Swimmers
Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border
The Unbroken Voice
Who's a Good Boy?
24 novembre
First Love
The Noel Diary
25 novembre
Blood & Water: Saison 3
Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich
28 novembre
« The Action Pack Saves Christmas » sur Netflix. Courtoisie de Netflix
The Action Pack Saves Christmas
29 novembre
The Creature Cases: Saison 2
Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields
Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic
Vikings: Saison 5
30 novembre
« Take Your Pills: Xanax » sur Netflix.Courtoisie de Netflix
A Man of Action
My Name Is Vendetta
The Lost Patient
Snack VS. Chef
Take Your Pills: Xanax
Bonnes séances de binge watching!