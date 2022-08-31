Reçois quotidiennement une infolettre contenant les nouvelles les plus importantes du Québec.

Voici 43 nouveaux films à mettre sur ta «bucket list» Netflix d'ici la fin 2022

Il y a de quoi occuper tes soirées!

Rédactrice, Narcity Québec
Photo de Do Revenge. Droite : Photo de Falling For Christmas.

Photo de Do Revenge. Droite : Photo de Falling For Christmas.

Netflix I YouTube, Netflix

Ce n'est pas un secret, lorsque le temps est frisquet, c'est le moment idéal pour profiter d'une bonne soirée cinémacozy. Prépare ta bucket list, car voici 43 films qui seront ajoutés sur Netflix d'ici la fin de 2022.

Tu en auras pour ton argent entre des documentaires, des films d'amour, des comédies et des histoires d'horreur. Tu peux déjà noter ce que tu souhaites regarder dans les prochaines semaines et faire le plein de popcorn et de doudous pour être prêt.e à passer des soirées bien emmitouflé.e.

1er septembre

Love in the Villa

Fenced In

2 septembre

Ivy + Bean

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go

Ivy + Bean: Doomed To Dance

8 septembre

The Anthrax Attacks

9 septembre

End of the Road

16 septembre

Drifting Home

Do Revenge

23 septembre

Lou

A Jazzman’s Blues

Athena

28 septembre

Blonde

Octobre

\u200b20th Century Girl. 20th Century Girl.Netflix | Courtoisie

20th Century Girl

5 octobre

Plateau de tournage de Mr.Harrigan's Phone. Plateau de tournage de Mr.Harrigan's Phone. Mr. Harrigan's Phone I IMDb

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

7 octobre

Photo du film Luckiest Girl Alive.Photo du film Luckiest Girl Alive.Luckiest Girl Alive I IMDb

Luckiest Girl Alive

The Redeem Team

14 octobre

Photo du film The Curse of Bridge Hollow.Photo du film The Curse of Bridge Hollow.The Curse of Bridge Hollow I IMDb

The Curse Of Bridge Hollow

19 octobre

The School For Good And Evil

21 octobre

Descendant

26 octobre

Photo du film The Good Nurse. Photo du film The Good Nurse. The Good Nurse I IMDb

The Good Nurse

28 octobre

Photo du film All Quiet on the Western Fronts.Photo du film All Quiet on the Western Fronts.All Quiet on the Western Fronts I IMDb

All Quiet on the Western Fronts

Wendell & Wild

Novembre

Monica, O My Darling

4 novembre

Photo du film Enola Holmes 2.Photo du film Enola Holmes 2.Enola Holmes I IMDb

Enola Holmes 2

10 novembre

Falling For Christmas

11 novembre

Is That Black Enough For You?!?

Capturing The Killer Nurse

16 novembre

In Her Hands

17 novembre

Christmas With You

18 novembre

Slumberland

23 novembre

The Swimmers

24 novembre

The Noel Diary

Décembre

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

The Wonder

2 décembre

Photo de Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.Photo de Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.Scrooge : A Christmas Carol I IMDb

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

9 décembre

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

16 décembre

Photo du film Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.Photo du film Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths I IMDb

The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

20 décembre

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh partie 1

23 décembre

Photo du film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.Photo du film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.Glass Onion : A Knives Out Mystery I IMDb

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

25 décembre

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

30 décembre

White Noise

À noter que l'écriture inclusive est utilisée pour la rédaction de nos articles. Pour en apprendre plus sur le sujet, tu peux consulter la page de l'OQLF.

