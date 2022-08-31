Voici 43 nouveaux films à mettre sur ta «bucket list» Netflix d'ici la fin 2022
Il y a de quoi occuper tes soirées!
Ce n'est pas un secret, lorsque le temps est frisquet, c'est le moment idéal pour profiter d'une bonne soirée cinémacozy. Prépare ta bucket list, car voici 43 films qui seront ajoutés sur Netflix d'ici la fin de 2022.
Tu en auras pour ton argent entre des documentaires, des films d'amour, des comédies et des histoires d'horreur. Tu peux déjà noter ce que tu souhaites regarder dans les prochaines semaines et faire le plein de popcorn et de doudous pour être prêt.e à passer des soirées bien emmitouflé.e.
1er septembre
Love in the Villa
Fenced In
2 septembre
Ivy + Bean
Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go
Ivy + Bean: Doomed To Dance
8 septembre
The Anthrax Attacks
9 septembre
End of the Road
16 septembre
Drifting Home
Do Revenge
23 septembre
Lou
A Jazzman’s Blues
Athena
28 septembre
Blonde
Octobre
20th Century Girl.Netflix | Courtoisie
20th Century Girl
5 octobre
Plateau de tournage de Mr.Harrigan's Phone. Mr. Harrigan's Phone I IMDb
Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
7 octobre
Photo du film Luckiest Girl Alive.Luckiest Girl Alive I IMDb
Luckiest Girl Alive
The Redeem Team
14 octobre
Photo du film The Curse of Bridge Hollow.The Curse of Bridge Hollow I IMDb
The Curse Of Bridge Hollow
19 octobre
The School For Good And Evil
21 octobre
\u201cNetflix\u2019s \u2018Descendant\u2019 to Open IDA Documentary Screening Series: The documentary will open a showcase of 44 feature-length documentaries that are eligible for consideration for the upcoming Academy Awards. https://t.co/U30f9tghAE | @IndieWire #Netflix #Descendant #IDA\u2026\u201d— The EaglesVision (@The EaglesVision) 1661892666
Descendant
26 octobre
Photo du film The Good Nurse. The Good Nurse I IMDb
The Good Nurse
28 octobre
Photo du film All Quiet on the Western Fronts.All Quiet on the Western Fronts I IMDb
All Quiet on the Western Fronts
Wendell & Wild
Novembre
Monica, O My Darling
4 novembre
Photo du film Enola Holmes 2.Enola Holmes I IMDb
Enola Holmes 2
10 novembre
Falling For Christmas
11 novembre
\u201cZendaya will appear in Elvis Mitchell\u2019s documentary, \u201cIs That Black Enough for You?!?\u201d. The film is a Netflix release and is set to premiere at the New York Film Festival.\u201d— Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya Updates) 1661105706
Is That Black Enough For You?!?
Capturing The Killer Nurse
16 novembre
\u201cThe documentary \u2018In Her Hands,\u2019 directed by Tamana Ayazi and Marcel Mettelsiefen and executive produced by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, will be released Globally on Netflix November 16.\u201d— Erik Anderson (@Erik Anderson) 1661193996
In Her Hands
17 novembre
Christmas With You
18 novembre
Slumberland
23 novembre
\u201cProud to be part of this important film THE SWIMMERS dir by @sallyelh. Humbled 2 work w the dream team of Netflix, Working Title, Stephen Daldry, @jackthorne & @MSchweighoefer. Great to be working w Sally again after #MyBrotherTheDevil. Press release here https://t.co/TN1gRAVUC4\u201d— James Krishna Floyd Updates (@James Krishna Floyd Updates) 1618920597
The Swimmers
24 novembre
The Noel Diary
Décembre
\u201cfirst look at emma corrin and jack o'connell in netflix's upcoming period drama 'lady chatterley's lover'\u201d— bethany (@bethany) 1657113922
Lady Chatterley’s Lover
The Wonder
2 décembre
Photo de Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.Scrooge : A Christmas Carol I IMDb
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
9 décembre
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
16 décembre
Photo du film Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths I IMDb
The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
20 décembre
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh partie 1
23 décembre
Photo du film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.Glass Onion : A Knives Out Mystery I IMDb
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
25 décembre
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
30 décembre
White Noise
À noter que l'écriture inclusive est utilisée pour la rédaction de nos articles. Pour en apprendre plus sur le sujet, tu peux consulter la page de l'OQLF.