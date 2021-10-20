Sujets populaires

Québec
FR - Divertissement
netflix fr

Netflix dévoile plus de 100 nouveautés en novembre 2021 et les voici

La magie des Fêtes est à nos portes!

Netflix dévoile plus de 100 nouveautés en novembre 2021 et les voici
Netflix | Gracieuseté, Netflix | Gracieuseté

Il n'y a pas de mauvais moment pour s'immerger dans la magie des Fêtes et si tu cherches à te mettre dans l'ambiance, tu trouveras plein de films et de séries de Noël parmi les nombreuses nouveautés qui arriveront sur Netflix en novembre 2021.

Outre les histoires directement sorties du Pôle Nord, il y a une tonne de contenu pour te divertir comme la quatrième saison de Selling Sunset ou encore le nouveau film d'action Red Notice avec Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds et Gal Gadot.

Tu pourras également écouter la suite de certains films ou séries que tu attendais depuis un bon moment comme la sixième saison de Riverdale ou encore la troisième partie de The Princess Switch.

1 novembre

The Claus Family

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds : Saison 4 - Slingshot Stories

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Daddy's Home

Dance with Me

Dear Santa

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Downton Abbey

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Daughter

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

Gather

The Hurt Locker

Hustlers

Just My Luck

L.A. Confidential

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Minority Report

My Dad's Christmas Date

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

The Other Boleyn Girl

Shutter Island

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Tyler Perry's Good Deeds

2 novembre

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis

Ridley Jones : Saison 2

3 novembre

The Harder They Fall

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Lords of Scam

National Lampoon's Animal House

Richard Jewell

Scent of a Woman

4 novembre

Catching Killers

5 novembre

A Cop Movie

Big Mouth : Saison 5

The Club

Glória

Love Hard

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Narcos: Mexico : Saison 3

The Unlikely Murderer

We Couldn't Become Adults

Yara

Zero to Hero

6 novembre

Arcane (Nouvel épisode)

7 novembre

Father Christmas is Back

9 novembre

Swap Shop

Your Life Is a Joke

10 novembre

Animal

Everybody Loves Raymond : Saisons 1-5

Gentefied : Saison 2

Passing

11 novembre

Love Never Lies

Red Notice

13 novembre

Arcane (Nouvel épisode)

15 novembre

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Indecent Proposal

Lies and Deceit

Snowbound for Christmas

16 novembre

Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

StoryBots : Laugh, Learn, Sing

17 novembre

Christmas Flow

The Queen of Flow : Saison 2

Riverdale : Saison 6

Tear Along the Dotted Line

Tiger King 2

18 novembre

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet

Dogs in Space

Lead Me Home

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

19 novembre

Blown Away: Christmas

Cowboy Bebop

Dhamaka

Extinct

For Life : Saison 2

Hellbound

Love Me Instead

The Mind, Explained : Saison 2

Procession

tick, tick...BOOM!

20 novembre

Arcane (Nouvel épisode)

New World

22 novembre

Jack Reacher

Outlaws

23 novembre

Netflix | Gracieuseté

Masters of the Universe: Revelation : Partie 2

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings

Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast

24 novembre

A Boy Called Christmas

Bruised

Robin Robin

Selling Sunset : Saison 4

True Story

25 novembre

F is for Family : Saison 5

Super Crooks

26 novembre

A Castle For Christmas

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier

Green Snake

Light the Night

School of Chocolate

Spoiled Brats

28 novembre

Netflix | Gracieuseté

Elves

29 novembre

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

The Way Back

30 novembre

The Cable Guy

Charlie's Colorforms City : Classic Tales with a Twist

Charlie's Colorforms City : Snowy Stories

Charlie's Colorforms City : The Lost Valentines Musical

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier

My Christmas Inn

The Summit of the Gods

Vikings : Saison 4

À noter que l'écriture inclusive est utilisée pour la rédaction de nos articles. Pour en apprendre plus sur le sujet, tu peux consulter la page de l'OQLF.

From Your Site Articles

Netflix annonce une suite surprise pour To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Une série? C'est oui!

@toalltheboysnetflix | Instagram, @toalltheboysnetflix | Instagram

Alors que la saison des films d'épouvante est commencée, Netflix a décidé d'être en avance sur les histoires d'amour puisque le site de streaming vient d'annoncer une série spin-off des films To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

Netflix a dévoilé la nouvelle série, XO, Kitty, le 18 octobre sur la page Instagram du film d'une manière assez originale : un courriel écrit par Kitty.

Continuer à lire Show less

La nouvelle lieutenante de « District 31 » est enfin dévoilée (PHOTO)

Les fans l'ont vue dès le générique! 😮

District 31 | Facebook, District 31 | Facebook

Attention, cet article contient des spoilers sur l'épisode du 18 octobre 2021.


C'est une cinquième lieutenante depuis le début de la série qui a fait son entrée dans District 31 durant l'épisode du 18 octobre. Un peu plus d'une semaine après le départ de Gabrielle Simard (Geneviève Brouillette), les fans de l'émission avaient hâte de découvrir la nouvelle recrue.

Continuer à lire Show less

Un autre candidat de « Si on s'aimait » a quitté et le public est aussi déçu que soulagé

La fin des malaises?

Si on s'aimait | TVA+, Si on s'aimait | Facebook

Après le départ émouvant de Stéfanie, c'est un deuxième célibataire qui a décidé de quitter la saison 3 de Si on s'aimait. Éric-Guy, qui avait continué l'aventure avec Isabelle, a décidé de mettre fin à son parcours, suite à sa « rupture » avec sa nouvelle partenaire.

C'est lors de l'épisode du 13 octobre qu'Isabelle et Éric-Guy ont pris la décision de prendre des chemins différents : la maison pour l'homme de 48 ans et un nouveau partenaire pour la femme de 47 ans.

Continuer à lire Show less

« Le jeu du Calmar » : certaines scènes de la série Netflix seront modifiées

Une grosse erreur de la part du géant du « streaming ».

Netflix, Netflix

La série Netflix sud-coréenne Squid Game, nommée Le jeu du Calmar en français, est sur toutes les lèvres depuis sa sortie remarquée. Si elle a déjà des millions d'adeptes aux quatre coins du globe, la série qui est en voie de devenir l'un des plus grands succès de Netflix, selon les dires de Ted Sarandos, directeur général et directeur du contenu de Netflix, a fait quelques malheureux.ses en utilisant de vrais numéros de téléphone sur ses cartes offertes aux potentiel.les joueurs.euses.

Eh oui, si on a l'habitude de voir des faux numéros de téléphone commençant par « 555 » dans les émissions de télévision ou au cinéma, ce sont de vraies combinaisons qui ont été utilisées sur les cartes, et une personne malchanceuse possédant l'un de ces numéros a reçu près de 4 000 coups de téléphone par jour, rapporte le South China Morning Post.

Continuer à lire Show less
