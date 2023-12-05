We Compared Costco, Walmart & Other Grocery Stores For The Cheapest Christmas Dinner Items
Even Dollarama has cheap products for Christmas dinner!
Whether you're a seasoned cook or making your first Christmas dinner this year, you're probably thinking about what items to add to your shopping list.
Since grocery prices are still high across the country, we compared the cost of Christmas dinner essentials at grocery stores in Canada like Costco, Walmart, Sobeys, and more to find the cheapest products.
Even Dollarama has grocery items that you can buy for your Christmas dinner this year if you're looking to save money!
Here's a price comparison of more than a dozen Christmas dinner staples — including turkey, ham, vegetables, bread rolls, cranberry sauce, and more — to help you find the cheapest items for the holidays.
Turkey
Butterball turkeys at Walmart. Centre: Butterball turkeys at Metro. Right: Butterball turkeys at Fortinos.
Turkey is a Christmas classic so you might be wondering where you can get one for cheap this holiday season.
Walmart has frozen Butterball turkeys for $6.87 per kilogram which works out to $3.12 per pound.
Metro grocery stores have those turkeys for $5.49 per kilogram — $2.49 per pound — and Fortinos has them for $2.79 per pound.
So, you can save some money on a turkey for Christmas dinner if you decide to shop at Metro.
Ham
Hams at Walmart. Centre: Hams at Metro. Right: Hams at Sobeys.
If you prefer to have ham at Christmas dinner — or want ham and turkey — you can find a cheap cut of meat at Walmart.
That's because it costs $14.97 for a 1.4-kilogram ham at Walmart which works out to $1.06 per 100 grams.
At Sobeys, it costs $14.99 for a 1.2-kilogram ham which works out to $1.24 per 100 grams.
It costs $17.99 for a 1.4-kilogram ham at Metro grocery stores — that's $1.28 per 100 grams.
Salmon
Salmon fillets at Costco. Right: Salmon fillets at Metro.
Not everybody likes or wants to eat meat like turkey, ham or chicken and it's actually customary for dinner to feature fish instead of meat in some cultures, including Polish and Italian, especially on Christmas Eve.
Costco has packs of salmon fillets priced at $33.99 per kilogram while Metro grocery stores have packs of salmon fillets priced at $22.02 per kilogram.
Potatoes
Bags of potatoes at Costco. Centre: Potatoes at Metro. Right: Potatoes at Sobeys.
Another Christmas dinner staple is potatoes, whether you make them mashed, roasted, scalloped, Hasselback or another way.
You can get a 10-pound bag of potatoes at Costco for $7.49 and that works out to $0.749 per pound.
That's quite cheaper than prices at Sobeys and Metro grocery stores, which are $2.49 per pound!
Boxed mashed potatoes
Mashed potato mix at Dollarama. Centre: Mashed potato mix at Metro. Right: Mashed potato mixes at Walmart.
If you're making Christmas dinner this year and want to serve mashed potatoes as a side dish but don't want to spend time peeling, boiling and mashing potatoes, you can get boxed mixes.
It costs $2.25 for a 215-gram box of mashed potatoes at Dollarama — $1.04 per 100 grams.
That same 215-gram box has a regular price of $3.49 at Metro which breaks down to $1.62 per 100 grams.
At Walmart, it costs $2.77 for a 215-gram box which means you pay $1.28 per 100 grams.
So, Dollarama has the cheapest product if you're looking to save money.
Carrots
Bags of carrots at Costco. Centre: Carrots at Sobeys. Right: Bags of carrots at Walmart.
Christmas dinner can't just be meat and potatoes so let's get into some veggies that are probably on your shopping list for the holidays.
Costco has a 10-pound bag of carrots for $6.99 and that works out to $0.69 per pound or $1.54 per kilogram.
Carrots cost $2.19 per pound or $4.83 per kilogram at Sobeys grocery stores.
You can get a 1.36-kilogram bag of carrots at Walmart for $2.47 which breaks down to S1.81 per kilogram.
So, Costco is the cheapest option if you've got carrots on your Christmas dinner shopping list.
Green beans
Packs of green beans at Metro. Right: Packs of green beans at Fortinos.
You can get a 340-gram bag of green beans for $2.99 at Metro. That works out to $0.87 per 100 grams.
At Fortinos, you'll pay more because it costs $4.99 for a 400-gram bag — $1.24 per 100 grams.
Rice
Ben's Original Bistro Express rice at Metro. Centre: Ben's Original rice at Walmart. Right: Ben's Original rice at Sobeys.
If you want to make rice for Christmas dinner but don't want to add spices and herbs yourself, you can get packs of flavoured rice at grocery stores to make your to-do list simpler.
Metro has 250-gram bags of Ben's Original Bistro Express rice for $4.49 and Sobeys has 250-gram bags of Ben's Original Bistro Express rice for $4.79.
It costs $3.47 for 250-gram bags of that Bistro Express rice at Walmart which makes it the cheapest option.
Cranberry sauce
Cans of cranberry sauce at Sobeys. Centre: Cranberry sauce at Walmart. Right: Ocean Spray cranberry sauce at Fortinos.
Not everybody likes cranberry sauce on their plate at Christmas dinner so you might be looking to get the cheapest when you go grocery shopping for the holiday.
At Sobeys and Fortinos, it costs $3.29 for a 348-millilitre can of Ocean Spray cranberry sauce when regularly priced.
You can get that cranberry sauce for cheaper at Walmart because it costs $2.97 for a 348-millilitre can.
Boxed stuffing mix
Box of Stove Top turkey stuffing at Dollarama. Centre: Stove Top turkey stuffing mix at Sobeys. Right: Boxes of Stove Top turkey stuffing at Walmart.
If you don't care to do homemade stuffing for Christmas dinner, these boxed mixes are pretty cheap and could save you money.
Dollarama has a 120-gram box of Stove Top turkey stuffing for $1.50.
That's cheaper than the $2.27 cost for a 120-gram box at Walmart and the $2.99 for a 120-gram box at Sobeys.
Gravy mix
Club House turkey gravy mix at Walmart. Right: Packs of Club House turkey gravy mixes at Fortinos.
You can get a 25-gram pouch of Club House gravy mix for turkey at Walmart that costs $1.47.
That 25-gram pouch of gravy mix costs $1.49 at Fortinos when it's regularly priced.
Bread rolls
Bags of bread rolls at Costco. Centre: Bags of rolls at Metro. Right: Bag of bread rolls at Sobeys.
If you've got bread rolls on your shopping list for Christmas dinner this year, there are a few places to shop that offer cheap prices.
Costco has 1.4-kilogram bags of rolls for $6.99 which breaks down to $0.49 per 100 grams. You get more rolls than any other store since the wholesale retailer offers a 36-pack.
It costs $3.99 for a 300-gram bag of rolls at Metro — $1.33 per 100 grams — and each bag comes with 12 rolls.
Sobeys isn't cheaper than a Costco but it is cheaper than Metro grocery stores. It costs $4.59 for a 725-gram bag which works out to $0.63 per 100 grams and you get a 12-pack of rolls.
Mini cakes
Pack of mini mousses at Sobeys. Right: Pack of mini cheesecakes at Metro.
Christmas dinner most likely isn't complete without a little sweet treat so here's how the prices compare if you're looking to save money on dessert too.
Sobeys has a 300-gram pack of six mini mousses for $10.99 and that breaks down to $3.66 per 100 grams.
At Metro grocery stores, it costs $9.49 for a 350-gram pack of six mini cheesecakes which works out to $2.71 per 100 grams.
Panettone
Mini panettone on a shelf at Dollarama. Centre: Mini panettone at Metro. Right: Panettone at Costco.
Also, you can get a panettone to serve for dessert on Christmas and save money on sweet treats.
It costs $2.25 for a 100-gram box of panettone at Dollarama. That's $2.25 per 100 grams.
At Metro, it costs $1.99 for an 80-gram panettone box which breaks down to $2.48 per 100 grams.
You can get a one-kilogram box of panettone for $9.99 at Costco and that's $0.99 per 100 grams.
So, not only do you get a bigger dessert with the wholesale retailer but you also pay less.
Merry Christmas!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.