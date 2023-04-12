Hello Kitty Cafe Trucks Are On Tour Across The US & Here's What You'll Find On The Menu
The popular pink vehicle will make several stops along the country! 🎀
If you ever wanted to visit the Hello Kitty Cafe on wheels, this year might be the perfect opportunity! The Sanrio characters will be making several stops in different U.S. cities during the spring and summer seasons, offering the yummiest and sweetest treats.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck started its journey back in 2014. The enormous success of this mobile shop later led to the creation of the first Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Container and the Hello Kitty Mini Cafe installed within malls and centers across the country.
Nowadays, there are two Hello Kitty — mainly pink — vehicles that tour the U.S. giving Americans a better chance to enjoy this experience.
With that in mind, here are the American cities, dates, and the menu you’ll find in the next Hello Kitty Cafe Truck stops:
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck 2023 Events
- Houston, TX | Date: April 15 | Location: The Woodlands Mall | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- DC Cherry Blossom Festival | Date: April 15 | Location: National Cherry Blossom Festival | Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- DC Cherry Blossom Festival | Date: April 16 | Location: National Cherry Blossom Festival | Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friendswood, TX | Date: April 22 | Location: Baybrook Mall | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Baltimore, MD | Date: April 22 | Location: The Avenue at White Marsh | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Fort Worth, TX | Date: April 29 | Location: The Shops at Clearfork | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Philadelphia, PD | Date: April 29 | Location: Fashion District Philadelphia | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dallas, TX | Date: May 06 | Location: The Shops at Willow Bend | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Edison, NJ | Date: May 06 | Location: Menlo Park Mall | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Kansas City, KS | Date: May 13 | Location: Town Center Plaza | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Flushing, NY | Date: May 13 | Location: The Shops at SkyView | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Salt Lake City, UT | Date: May 20 | Location: Fashion Place | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Boston, MA | Date: May 20 | Location: Assembly Row | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m
- Bellevue, WA | Date: May 27 | Location: Marketplace at Factoria | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m
- Cleveland, OH | Date: May 27 | Location: Crocker Park | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m
- Sacramento, CA | Date: June 03 | Location: Arden Fair | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m
- Detroit, MI | Date: June 03 | Location: Twelve Oaks Mall | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m
- Stockton, CA | Date: June 10 | Location: Weberstown Mall | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m
- Cincinnati, OH | Date: June 10 | Location: Kenwood Towne Centre | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m
- Walnut Creek, CA | Date: June 17 | Location: Broadway Plaza | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m
- Chicago, IL | Date: June 17 | Location: Oakbrook Center | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m
- San Francisco, CA | Date: June 24 | Location: Stonestown Galleria | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m
- Orland Park, IL | Date: June 24 | Location: Orland Square | Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m
What's on the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck menu?
Experiencing the truck and taking some nice pinkish pictures is completely free. However, if you want to order food or drink items or get a cute souvenir, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck offers several options.
Food and drink menu:
- 5-piece macaron set: $18
- 3-piece cookie set: $15
- 8-piece madeleine set: $12
- Hello Kitty Cafe giant chef cookie: $15
- 4-piece minicake set: $18
Merchandise menu:
- Treats & sprinkles glass mug: $22
- Lavender icon shirt: $29
- Cookie plush: $30
- Sprinkle mug: $20
- Truck lunchbox: $20
- Stainless steel thermal bottle 18oz: $35
- Stainless steel thermal bottle 32oz: $42
- 2-piece enamel pin set: $19
- Rainbow canvas tote: $35
- Face mask: $12
- Charm keychain: $15
- Coin bank: $20
All items are subject to availability and while supplies last. It is also important to note that the cafe truck only accepts payments with credit cards and not cash.