IKEA's Christmas Trees Aren't Going To Be Available In Canada This Year

Guess you'll have to get your Christmas tree somewhere else! 🎄

@ikeacanada | Instagram, Paulo O | Flickr

For anyone who likes to go out and get real IKEA Christmas trees, there is some bad news because you won't be able to get them at locations in Canada this year.

In a notice posted online, IKEA Canada said that its live Christmas trees won't be available for purchase during the holiday season.

"We know live trees have been a much-loved tradition for IKEA and our customers over many years and we sincerely apologize," the retailer said.

The announcement that there won't be real trees for sale is on the IKEA's page about supply issues and stock availability but no reason was given for why the holiday tradition won't be happening in Canada this year.

During the holiday season, IKEA sells fresh-cut Christmas trees for typically around $20 in the parking lots of locations all over the country.

Just after the holidays in January 2021, all of the leftover Christmas trees from IKEA's Edmonton store were donated to a zoo for the animals to enjoy and the reindeer went absolutely wild for them!

