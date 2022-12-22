Popeyes Is Giving Out Free Sandwiches In These US States & Time Is Running Out To Order
Here's how you can get an extra chicken sandwich.
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is giving back for the holidays and has a special deal at almost all of their stores until the end of the year. You can get a BOGO (buy one get one free) chicken sandwich as long as one order is the combo meal.
The combo meal includes the fried chicken squeezed between two buttery brioche buns, along with fries and a drink.
However, not all Popeye's locations can enjoy the little extra gift from the chain. According to their terms and conditions, it's only valid in the U.S. except for three states, including Alaska, Hawaii and Los Angeles stores.
The deal started on December 19 and goes until January 1, so there's still a lot of time to order. It's available through the Popeyes app, their website and deliveries, just not on third-party websites.
You can also choose from spicy, blackened, or classic flavors for both your meal and your free chicken sandwich.
Popeye's famous menu item came out back in August 2019 and started a phenomenon — from long lines in the drive-thru that backed up traffic to its savory tender meat that customers couldn't get enough of.
Recently, the eatery has been pushing the release of its blackened flavor for added spice.
The fast-food chain also has a $6 Big Box that includes two signature pieces of chicken, two sides and one biscuit. This deal began on December 5 and you can order this until December 31.
There is a little over a week left to head to a chain near you if you're in a state that's participating in these offers. It is not available at Canadian locations.