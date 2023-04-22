This Magical Town In The Virginia Countryside Is A Hidden Gem With A World-Famous Restaurant
It's such a romantic getaway!
If all you can think about right now is going to a quaint small town in the countryside and forgetting about everything that’s currently stressing you out, there’s a magical little village in Virginia perfect for a relaxing getaway.
Just a 50-minute drive west from the busy city of Washington, D.C., Washington, VA — also known as Little Washington to distinguish it from the U.S. capital — is a historic landmark located on the slopes of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
The countryside surroundings and the town's stunning architecture make this place perfectly picturesque and ideal for an unwinding weekend filled with superb food, galleries, and cute shops offering unique products.
Despite the small territory that is Little Washington, this community is big when it comes to hospitality and extraordinary food.
The Inn at Little Washington is a world-famous destination that "evolved from a simple country inn to an international culinary shire" that now holds three Michelin stars for exceptional cuisine and a Michelin green star for the restaurant’s gastronomy and sustainability.
The hotel and restaurant's sole proprietor, Chef Patrick O’Connell, has been referred to as "the Pope of American cuisine." He is a James Beard Foundation Award recipient, and was presented with the National Humanities Medal in 2020.
Now you know that finding exceptional food is not a problem in this small area.
Whichever your plan is, whether it is touring Virginia’s wineries or enjoying some outdoor activities at the Shenandoah National Park, Little Washington is just the right spot to relax, take some fresh air, and forget about everything for a minute…or more.
