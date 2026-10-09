Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting in Niagara Region: police
Man charged with murder in Niagara Region
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett
Writer
Oct 09, 2026, 12:26 PM
Oct 09, 2026, 12:27 PM
Police in Niagara Region say the suspect in a deadly Port Colborne shooting has been charged with murder.
They say officers responded to an address on Fares Street on Thursday evening for a shooting.
They say a 31-year-old man from Niagara Falls was pronounced dead.
A 30-year-old man from Port Colborne has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Police say the shooting was "an isolated incident" and the victim and accused knew each other.
They say they are still investigating the motive for the shooting and ask anyone with information to come forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.
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