Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting in Niagara Region: police

Man charged with murder in Niagara Region
Man charged with murder in Niagara Region
A Niagara Regional Police Service sign is shown in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, March 15, 2024.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett
Writer

Police in Niagara Region say the suspect in a deadly Port Colborne shooting has been charged with murder.

They say officers responded to an address on Fares Street on Thursday evening for a shooting.

They say a 31-year-old man from Niagara Falls was pronounced dead.

A 30-year-old man from Port Colborne has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police say the shooting was "an isolated incident" and the victim and accused knew each other.

They say they are still investigating the motive for the shooting and ask anyone with information to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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