7 Massive Things To Eat In Ontario That Are Actually Bigger Than Your Head (PHOTOS)
Or maybe a pizza slice bigger than your torso. 🍕🍔
Ontario foodies, sometimes it's super easy to get a hunger that can only be satiated by one thing. And that one thing is food bigger than your head.
And luckily, this province is surprisingly chock-full of great food that will give you both a mouthful and an eyeful with its massive size.
And while some we probably wouldn't recommend taking down all on your own, such as the massive margarita, if you're super hungry or feeling like a challenge, some of these foods might be worth the trip to try.
Or, if your appetite isn't as gargantuan as these foods, you could always invite a few buddies and really take them down.
No matter how you eat them, here are some of the foods you can get right now in Ontario that are bigger than your head.
Massive ice cream
Price: $14+
Address: 75 Consumers Drive, Whitby, ON
From shakes to sundaes, Hollywood Cone is ice cream that will make you scream.
Located in Whitby, this ice cream joint boasts treats that are absolutely eye-popping. Their "mutant shakes" are towered high with accoutrement like chocolate bars, Reese's cups, donuts, slices of pie and much more.
Along with these shakes, you can also try the Titanic Split challenge: a banana split that's 18 inches in length, comprised of three bananas and is smothered in caramel, chocolate, wafers, whipped cream and more.
And if you can eat it in 20 minutes, you get it free! Up for the challenge?
Stacked burgers
Price: $8.50 +
Address: Various
Maybe you're in a much more savoury mood than feeling like some ice cream. And if that's the case, you should definitely check out Top Gun Burgers, a fast food joint with locations in Toronto, Vaughn, London and more.
This restaurant boasts some massive burgers, with a few creations serving as many as three beef patties served with — instead of buns — grilled cheese sandwiches. Now that's burger innovation.
Other burgers come with chicken strips, bacon, portabello mushrooms and more, along with their all-Canadian beef patties.
Heck, a burger like that could be my wingman any day.
A thirteen-layer chocolate cake
Price: $55
Address: 325 Bay St., Toronto, ON
As for the decadent and luxurious readers out there, you might fancy something a little bit more fancy. And what is fancier than a 13-layer chocolate cake from one of Toronto's top restaurants?
If this sounds interesting to you, check out Louix Louis, located in the St. Regis Hotel in downtown Toronto. This chocolate cake is both tall and sinfully delicious, befitting as it's called the King's Cake.
It's made with hazelnut-chocolate buttercream, something called "Guayaquil ganache," a chocolate sauce and some vanilla ice cream.
Something tells me this will be worth the hefty price.
A giant margarita
Price: $35
Address: 6405 Stanley Ave., Niagara Falls, ON
Speaking of hefty, this is a drink that could give you one hefty hangover.
At Taco N Tequila in Niagara Falls, you can order a margarita so large you could almost swim in it! These margs (and daiquiris) give you 45 liquid ounces of drink and are a great way to sip away the summer — don't worry it's not 45oz of liquor.
You'll be the talk of Instagram with such a massive drink.
A slice of pizza bigger than a full pizza
Price: $33+
Address: 6758 Kingston Rd., Toronto, ON
Lamanna's in Toronto is one of the few places where you can order just "one slice of pizza" and get something bigger than you ever thought possible.
Yes, at this incredibly famous pizza joint, you can get a slice that's not only bigger than your head but might even be bigger than the average torso.
If you want one, you do have to give the place 24 hours' notice, at least for take-out orders, but a bit of pre-planning for something as spectacular as this is probably worth it.
You can get this giant slice in all of their varieties, and if you have a sweet tooth, they also have dessert pizzas calling your name.
Giant subs
Price: $15.99+
Address: Various
Say goodbye to the famous $5 footlong and hello to massive subs that will fill the sandwich-sized hole in your heart.
Haida Sandwich has subs that are so stocked with cold cuts, meat and toppings that they're liable to take you to sandwich heaven.
The store has locations in Toronto, Richmond Hill and Newmarket, with a location also in Vancouver as a fun little bonus, and their sandwiches look delicious.
Each one is piled high with everything that makes a sub great. You can choose between their special, the pizza sub, their "Haida hot," and a whole lot more.
These are some eats so big they might even make Tony Soprano blush.
Giant burgers
Price: $14+
Address: Various
You might be thinking, "Another burger place?" to which the reply is, "Yes, burgers are the best. Don't be snooty!"
The burgers at HAMBRGR are both massive and incredibly interesting when it comes to their toppings.
The menu of the chain, which has locations in Hamilton and St. Catharines, has burgers that feature shoestring fries, green apple, Montreal smoked meat, brie, pulled pork and much, much more.
And according to the pictures, each one seems to be absolutely bursting with toppings guaranteed to make your mouth water.
Ain't nothing better than a burger.
And with those, hopefully your hunt for some of the biggest and wackiest food and drink in Ontario will come to a fruitful end.
Whether you're craving some juicy burgers, savoury pizza slices or a deliciously decadent dessert, this province has all you need — and more — when it comes to massive food.