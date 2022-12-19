Non-Stop Flights From Miami To Paris Are Cheaper Round-Trips Than Going Domestic To Dallas
This low cost airline is under $270. 🛫
Holiday travel is at an all-time high, and, although Miami is one of the most popular destinations for winter vacations in the U.S., you can get a non-stop flight from the Magic City straight to Paris for cheaper than most American domestic flights.
It's called French Bee airlines, and it not only has straight-shot trips from the States, but the roundtrip bundle is also financially friendly.
At the time of publication, there were flights available as early as January 9-16 for as low as $269 there and back.
Flight prices from Miami to Paris roundtrip.French bee Airlines
The flight can be as short as 8 hours, which is as long as it takes to road trip from the most Southern part of Florida to the most Northern part of the Sunshine State.
This itinerary is the same price as a plane ride departing from Miami and arriving in Dallas, TX nonstop, which is only a three-and-a-half-hour journey.
For the same exact dates, it only has one option starting at $268, then it goes up hundreds of dollars from there.
Flights from Miami to Dallas.Expedia
French Bee airlines list things you can do in the Magic City, such as shopping at the Lincoln Road Mall, sightseeing the Design District and dining at unique restaurants. However, there are just as many, if not more, things to do in Paris.
In the City of Light, you can see the Eiffel Tour, walk around the Louvre Museum and head to the Notre Dame Cathedral. It is one of the fashion capitals of the world, so make sure to pack your best items and strut your best outfits around the city.
These flight prices are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.