This Florida TikToker Hosts 'Hot Girl Walks' To Meet Friends Because Adulting Is So Hard
Get your work out fits ready, we're going for a walk! 🚶
Adulting is hard, especially when it comes to meeting knew people, but this TikToker in Miami, FL used the power of social media to bring strangers together on what she coined as "Hot Girl Walks".
Whether you moved to the Sunshine State or you work from home, Gabriela Ayala is the woman with the plan and used her TikTok platform to network with likeminded women and simply just walk around Brickell Key Park.
"I started this because I wanted to make more girl friends in Miami! Being from here I knew how hard it is to meet friends," she wrote Narcity, "so I posted on tik tok about having minimal girl friends here and then the girls on TikTok suggested I hosted a meet up and so I did!"
Just like that, the group continuously grew larger every Saturday.
After they exercise and enjoy the scenery by the water and the Magic City sky rises, they get a bite to eat, something to drink and mingle under the park tent at the wooden tables.
Now, the creator uses her platform to inform people when to go and how it went. She also debunks fears of those who are afraid to go alone.
"It’s been so wonderful to now have a community of women who wanted to be friends and support each other!! and I think it’s been a lot of fun so other girlies make new friends and enjoying the hot girl walks," she wrote to Narcity.
@lucelianelles
Reply to @emmsvazq see you there!🌴💕☀️ follow: @magabrielaac #miami #hgw #hotgirlwalk #brickell
The group-claimed "hot girls" also enjoy posting their time meeting people, and turning what seems to be a common vulnerability to a powerful gathering for others to meet each other who otherwise would not have crossed paths.
Ayala and her new social organization now have routine plans every weekend and prove that, though adulting might be difficult, there's a community out there that could be in the same boat as you!