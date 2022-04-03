New Gas-Powered Cars Are Set To Be Banned In Canada & Here's Everything We Know So Far
The ban is now expected five years earlier than planned. 🚗
Get ready to say goodbye to gas-powered cars, Canada! That's because the federal government plans to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars, as part of its wider goal of cutting pollution and fighting climate change.
Back in June 2021, the feds laid out a new mandatory target for all new light-duty cars and passenger trucks to be zero-emission by 2035.
Initially, officials had a goal of 100% zero-emission sales by 2040, but this was brought forward by five years in an effort to "take another important step on the road to net zero."
So, what do we know about the plan so far?
That\u2019s right - by 2035, all new cars and passenger trucks that are sold must be zero-emission. That\u2019s how we\u2019ll build a cleaner, stronger economy that both creates good jobs and cuts down pollution. For more on this announcement, click here: https://bit.ly/3y94CIO\u00a0https://twitter.com/OmarAlghabra/status/1409941784478859269\u00a0\u2026— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1625005085
Well, we know that the federal government wants to take on climate change through "bold" policies, including this one.
The move is part of a wider plan to get Canada's economy to net-zero emissions by 2050.
Speaking last year, Canada's then-Minister of Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson said cutting transportation emissions "is one of the most readily achievable and economically beneficial paths Canada can take on the road to net-zero emissions by 2050."
What is it going to look like?
In case you missed it, this week we announced an ambitious Emissions Reduction Plan to address climate change while continuing to make Canada a world leader in green transportation.https://twitter.com/omaralghabra/status/1508847353494745096\u00a0\u2026— Omar Alghabra (@Omar Alghabra) 1649002939
Although the ban is coming into effect five years earlier than originally planned, nothing is going to change drastically overnight.
Before mandating that all new light-duty vehicles sold must be zero emission by 2035, the feds have an interim target of "at least" 50% of vehicles sold to be zero emission by 2030.
Officials say that as light-duty vehicles usually remain in service for about 15 years, requiring 100% of vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035 will help to move Canada towards its goal of net zero emissions by 2050.
While it's unlikely that the feds will stop Canadians privately selling gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, the new rule will make it much, much harder to legally purchase a brand new gas-powered car from a dealership or showroom.
The hope is that it will become increasingly difficult to purchase and sell cars that are not zero emission, therefore encouraging Canadians to consider greener alternatives — such as electric cars — instead.
In a notice shared in December, Environment and Climate Change Canada acknowledged that to achieve its climate goals, emissions will need to be reduced from medium- and heavy-duty vehicles too.
This includes utility vans, delivery trucks, buses, dump trucks, and long-haul tractor-trailers, among others.
It says discussions are ongoing about getting Canada to a target of 100% zero‑emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales, where feasible, by 2040.
What about the practicalities?
Today, Minister Guilbeault tabled Canada\u2019s 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy, to help us meet our climate goals, while ensuring life is affordable for Canadians.\n\nExplore the plan: http://ow.ly/875u50Ivm9I\u00a0 \n\n#ClimateActionpic.twitter.com/ThZANVs5BT— Environment Canada (@Environment Canada) 1648578203
To help make the goal achievable, the Government of Canada has laid out a series of investments and regulations.
This includes incentives to help Canadian drivers with the upfront cost of getting a greener vehicle, investments into zero-emission charging infrastructure and helping auto manufacturers "re-tool" to produce greener cars here in Canada.
As of June 2021, more than $1 billion had already been invested into these types of measures.
For those worried about the individual cost of the switch, the feds predict that by 2030 "zero-emission vehicles will reach price-parity with their gas-powered counterparts."
"As the sale and production of zero emission personal vehicles increases, upfront prices will fall," a notice on the matter suggests.
The feds have acknowledged that "additional mandatory measures that may be needed beyond Canada’s light-duty vehicle greenhouse gas emissions regulations."
So, if you're planning to purchase a new car in the near future, it could be wise to consider a green alternative.
