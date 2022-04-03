Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

New Gas-Powered Cars Are Set To Be Banned In Canada & Here's Everything We Know So Far

The ban is now expected five years earlier than planned. 🚗

Trending Editor
Gas-powered cars on a highway. Right: An electric car charging.

Gas-powered cars on a highway. Right: An electric car charging.

Vladimir Mucibabic | Dreamstime, Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime

Get ready to say goodbye to gas-powered cars, Canada! That's because the federal government plans to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars, as part of its wider goal of cutting pollution and fighting climate change.

Back in June 2021, the feds laid out a new mandatory target for all new light-duty cars and passenger trucks to be zero-emission by 2035.

Initially, officials had a goal of 100% zero-emission sales by 2040, but this was brought forward by five years in an effort to "take another important step on the road to net zero."

So, what do we know about the plan so far?

Well, we know that the federal government wants to take on climate change through "bold" policies, including this one.

The move is part of a wider plan to get Canada's economy to net-zero emissions by 2050.

Speaking last year, Canada's then-Minister of Environment and Climate Change Jonathan Wilkinson said cutting transportation emissions "is one of the most readily achievable and economically beneficial paths Canada can take on the road to net-zero emissions by 2050."

What is it going to look like?

Although the ban is coming into effect five years earlier than originally planned, nothing is going to change drastically overnight.

Before mandating that all new light-duty vehicles sold must be zero emission by 2035, the feds have an interim target of "at least" 50% of vehicles sold to be zero emission by 2030.

Officials say that as light-duty vehicles usually remain in service for about 15 years, requiring 100% of vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035 will help to move Canada towards its goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

While it's unlikely that the feds will stop Canadians privately selling gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035, the new rule will make it much, much harder to legally purchase a brand new gas-powered car from a dealership or showroom.

The hope is that it will become increasingly difficult to purchase and sell cars that are not zero emission, therefore encouraging Canadians to consider greener alternatives — such as electric cars — instead.

In a notice shared in December, Environment and Climate Change Canada acknowledged that to achieve its climate goals, emissions will need to be reduced from medium- and heavy-duty vehicles too.

This includes utility vans, delivery trucks, buses, dump trucks, and long-haul tractor-trailers, among others.

It says discussions are ongoing about getting Canada to a target of 100% zero‑emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales, where feasible, by 2040.

What about the practicalities?

To help make the goal achievable, the Government of Canada has laid out a series of investments and regulations.

This includes incentives to help Canadian drivers with the upfront cost of getting a greener vehicle, investments into zero-emission charging infrastructure and helping auto manufacturers "re-tool" to produce greener cars here in Canada.

As of June 2021, more than $1 billion had already been invested into these types of measures.

For those worried about the individual cost of the switch, the feds predict that by 2030 "zero-emission vehicles will reach price-parity with their gas-powered counterparts."

"As the sale and production of zero emission personal vehicles increases, upfront prices will fall," a notice on the matter suggests.

The feds have acknowledged that "additional mandatory measures that may be needed beyond Canada’s light-duty vehicle greenhouse gas emissions regulations."

So, if you're planning to purchase a new car in the near future, it could be wise to consider a green alternative.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...