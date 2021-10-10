Trending Tags

Newfoundland Has Been Getting Hit With Some Wild Winds & It's Not Over Yet (PHOTOS)

Cooler temperatures are sticking around too.

Newfoundland Has Been Getting Hit With Some Wild Winds & It's Not Over Yet (PHOTOS)
Harold W Bradley | Dreamstime, Vitaliy Mateha | Dreamstime

A slew of wet and windy weather is continuing to make its way across some of Canada's Atlantic provinces this Thanksgiving weekend, with Newfoundland getting hit particularly hard.

The Thanksgiving weekend has gotten off to a blustery start in parts of the province, with The Weather Network (TWN) confirming wind gusts reached higher than 100 km/h in the region on Saturday, October 10.

TWN said that the winds were part of a low-pressure system that "rapidly intensified" near the island.

"The strongest winds occurred before sunrise, with a 111 km/h wind gust recorded in Bonavista and a 104 km/h gust measured at St. John's International Airport," TWN said.

Several users even took to Twitter to share some wild images of the wind.

The waters were raging Saturday in several areas.

Some even enjoyed taking pictures in the intense weather.

While the winds calmed down throughout the day on Saturday, as the low lingers near the island the majority of Sunday is expected to remain quite breezy.

"Parts of eastern Newfoundland could continue experiencing 70-80 km/h gusts that won't diminish until the evening," TWN said.

Newfoundland has also been seeing much cooler temperatures this weekend compared to the rest of the Maritime provinces, but daytime highs are set to improve just in time for Thanksgiving Monday before returning to cooler than seasonal for the majority of the week.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

