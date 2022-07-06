Niagara Falls Just Got A New Attraction & It's Totally Dedicated To Selfies
You can swing into outer space and more. 📸
Niagara has tons of attractions to explore, but first, you'll want to take a selfie at this Instagrammable studio that just opened. Ripley's Selfie Studios is a new experience that launched in Clifton Hill on June 29, and you can snap the perfect photo with tons of themed sets.
There are 23 installations in total to explore, including themed props, bright colours, and Insta-worthy backgrounds, so get those cameras ready.
Woman posing with a glittery background.Courtesy of Ripley's Selfie Studios
"Ripley’s Selfie Studios is more than a 'photo-op,'" Regional Manager Peter Doyle said in a press release. "It is a creative’s playground, ripe for exploration and self-expression. An attraction where you can share your authentic self with the world and have fun doing it!"
You can walk a tight rope across Niagara Falls, take a trip to outer space on the galactic swings, fly first-class in an airplane, visit a retro diner, and more. Whether you go solo or with friends, there are endless opportunities to snap photos and explore different scenes.
The studio is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and you can purchase tickets online.
This isn't the only new opening in Niagara Falls. The Tunnel also began welcoming visitors earlier this month, and it will take you far underground where you can follow a pathway to panoramic views of the falls.
If you're looking for more Insta-worthy photo ops, you can visit another selfie studio nearby in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Selfie Mode has tons of backdrops and unique scenes where you can snap that feed-worthy pic.
Ripley's Selfie Studios
Photo ops at Ripley's Selfie Studios.
Courtesy of Ripley's Selfie Studios
Price: $21.99 per adult
Address: 4960 Clifton Hill, Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore tons of themed installations and snap some Insta-worthy photos at this new selfie studio.
