Chung Chun's Is Opening In Ottawa & You Can Try The TikTok-Famous Korean Hot Dogs
It's their first location in the city, and more are on the way!
Move over, corndogs! Chung Chun's Rice Dogs is finally arriving in Ottawa, and you can try their Korean-style hot dogs that you've seen all over TikTok.
You no longer need to drive to Toronto or Montreal to try their incredible menu items loaded with cheese.
Chung Chun's Rice Dogs told Narcity their first location in the city will be in Kanata at 300 Earl Grey Dr. and opens on November 3.
On the menu, you'll find it overflowing with budget-friendly options, with prices starting at $3.99 for the original hot dog.
Or if you can, try other flavour-packed items like the squid-ink cheese, rice cake, ramen chip, chocolate or spicy volcano hot dog.
They also plan to open restaurants in Nepean and Lansdowne soon.
Chung Chun's Rice Dogs
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Korean street food
Address: 300 Earl Grey Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get ready for epic cheese pulls while you feast on their Korean-style hot dogs.
