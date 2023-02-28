A Chick-Fil-A Restaurant Just Banned Kids Under 16 & People Are Praising The Decision
The eatery listed every single reason behind it.
There’s no denying that Chick-fil-A is one of America’s favorite fast-food chains. The company has ranked as a top restaurant for several years, people go there to try viral food hacks, and customers believe the slow drive-thru they have is worth the wait.
Most recently, a CFA spot in Pennsylvania is being praised after announcing a new policy that bans all kids under 16 from dining at the restaurant without their parents.
The restaurant, located in the Royersford area, shared the news in a Facebook post.
"We contemplated long and hard before posting this, but decided it was time. Often on Saturdays and days when schools are off, we have school-age children visiting the restaurant without their parents. Usually, these children and teens are dropped off for several hours at a local bounce park and groups of them then walk over to our restaurant," the eatery’s post reads. "While we love being a community restaurant and serving guests of all ages, some issues need to be addressed."
The post follows by listing a series of problems the restaurant’s employees are looking to resolve. Most of these are related to unacceptable behavior coming from teens.
First, the CFA post explains that many of these teens are loud, and their conversations often contain explicit language, which is not tolerated at the restaurant. Second, decorations at the place have been stolen, the tables and restrooms have been vandalized, and trash is often thrown around. Third, employees have been laughed at, made fun of or treated rudely by some of the teen customers.
Lastly, the location has also witnessed unsafe behavior in the parking lot and the drive-thru lanes.
"As you can imagine, this is not a pleasant experience. We want to provide a comfortable and safe environment for our guests and our staff, and also to protect our building. Therefore, we cannot allow this to continue," the Facebook post reads. "As a result, to dine in our restaurant, anyone under the age of 16 is required to be accompanied by an adult. If not accompanied by an adult, they may come in to purchase food, but must take it to go."
Many Facebook users have applauded the restaurant's new policy and have shown their support in the comment section of the post.
"100000% support this," one person wrote. "Thank you for taking a stand. Young children who grow up without adult supervision, rules, and boundaries face challenges as adults. Your restaurant, your rules."
"Although I don’t agree with many of CFA’s policies, I strongly agree with this one," another person chimed in. "It’s too bad a restaurant has to punish all for the bad behaviors of a few, and VERY disappointed that these kids aren’t learning manners and how to behave at home. Need parents and guardians to step up!"
Banning kids and teens from restaurants could be implemented in other eateries as well. Just a few days ago, a New Jersey restaurant also took a controversial decision to not allow kids under 10 inside the establishment.