11 Retailers, Brands & Stores In Canada Offering Student Discounts That Are 15% Off Or More
You can save on Amazon Prime, Spotify, Bulk Barn, Adidas, and more! 🤑
Whether you're in high school, college or university right now, it can never hurt to save money on food, apparel, tech, entertainment and more at retailers, brands and stores in Canada.
So, you might be interested in taking advantage of student discounts that are offered all over the country.
While a lot of savings available while you're studying are pretty low — around 5% to 10% — you can find deals for students that are between 15% and 50% off to really save money.
That includes student discounts for Amazon Prime, Spotify, Bulk Barn, Adidas, and more.
Deals are available to high school and post-secondary students in Canada with discount programs like Student Price Card (SPC), which costs $11.99 a year but gets you access to more than 400 deals, and UNiDAYS, which is free to join.
Or you can find savings directly from these retailers, brands and stores across the country.
Now, let's get into a bunch of discounts for students you can get in Canada that are at least 15% off for everything from food, apparel, tech, entertainment and more!
Bulk Barn
If you're looking to save money while shopping for items like baking ingredients, candy, cereal, chocolate, coffee and tea, cookies, dried fruit, beans, nuts, spices, pasta, rice, vitamins, supplements and more, this is for you!
You can get Bulk Barn's student discount of 15% off at stores across Canada every Wednesday when you show a valid high school, college or university ID.
This discount offers savings for students on regular-priced products and can be used in addition to the $2 off or $5 off Bulk Barn coupons that are also available.
Bulk Barn has more than 275 stores across Canada, with locations in every province.
Kobo
With a free UNiDAYS membership, students can get a 30% off discount on select titles through Kobo.
Kobo has eBooks and audiobooks across all genres including fiction, romance, nonfiction, mystery, science fiction, fantasy, biography, business and finance, comics, graphic novels, and more.
Any titles you get can be accessed in your library through the free Kobo app for iOS and Android or with any Kobo eReader.
HP
If you're looking to save on electronics, you can get up to 20% off when shopping online at HP with an SPC membership.
While ink and toner are excluded from this deal, you can still get savings and discounts on so many tech products including laptops, monitors, printers, and tech accessories like keyboards, docking stations, headsets and more.
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban, which sells sunglasses and eyeglasses, is offering students up to 50% off prescription glasses online through UNiDAYS.
Also, the UNiDAYS membership can get students in Canada a 20% off andfree shipping offer when shopping online right now.
Spotify
You can save on music with Spotify's student discount that offers a premium membership for free for one month and then $5.99 a month after that first month.
If you want to get the deal, you must be a post-secondary student enrolled at an accredited college or university and also be older than 18.
Spotify's Premium Student membership is available for up to four years.
You'll still have access to the cheaper student pricing for up to 12 months from the date you subscribed or last re-verified and then you'll get switched to the Premium Individual subscription.
Since the Premium Individual plan is $10.99 a month, the Premium Student membership that's discounted to $5.99 is about 50% off!
Adidas
Adidas has a student discount through SPC that gets you money off when shopping both online and in-store.
That means you can save 25% off regular-priced products online and then 15% off sale items at outlet stores when you show your SPC membership.
So, discounts are available for shoes, clothing and accessories at the retailer.
You can find Adidas outlet stores in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and
The Pickle Barrel
If you want to save money while eating out at restaurants, there is a student discount at The Pickle Barrel that gets you 15% off regular-price food items with SPC.
The deal doesn't include Happy Hour promos or alcoholic beverages and is available for dine-in and takeout only, not delivery with SkipTheDishes, UberEats or other delivery services.
If you have an SPC membership, the discount applies only to your meal.
The Pickle Barrel has lunch and dinner food like sandwiches, salads, soups, burgers, bowls, pasta, steaks, and more along with brunch offerings like eggs benedict, french toast, steak and eggs, breakfast bowls, and more.
MAC
You can get a student discount that's 15% off when shopping online with MAC if you have an SPC membership.
That means you'll be able to save on makeup, beauty and skincare products including lipstick, foundation, bronzer, concealer, highlighter, eye shadow, lashes, cleanser, moisturizer, masks and more.
Levi's
Levi's is offering an extra 15% off sitewide to students in Canada with a UNiDAYS membership so you can save on clothing.
This retailer has jeans, of course, along with tops, jackets, outerwear, sweaters, overalls, accessories, and more.
HelloFresh
With SPC, you can get up to 40% off HelloFresh so you don't have to go to the grocery store and try to figure out what to make for your meals.
If you don't know, HelloFresh is a meal kit delivery service that gets you recipes with step-by-step instructions meant to take just 30 minutes and fresh ingredients in the exact quantities that are needed for the recipe.
Amazon Prime
If you're looking to save money for online shopping and streaming, there is an Amazon Prime student discount that gets you a membership for much cheaper.
Prime Student members get free delivery, access to Prime Video streaming, early access to deals, gaming, ad-free music streaming, and more.
You get a six-month free trial when you first sign up for a student membership and then after that, the Prime Student membership will cost you $4.99 a month plus taxes.
That's cheaper than the regular membership — which costs $9.99 a month plus taxes — so with the student discount you're basically getting 50% off!
