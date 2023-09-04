13 Student Discounts You Can Get In Canada If You're Going To University Or College This Fall
You can save on tech, travel, food and more!
If you're going to university or college this fall, you might be looking for student discounts to help cut costs after spending on tuition, books and housing.
Well, there are so many ways to save money including through discounts on groceries, travel deals and more that are available for students in Canada.
You can find savings with retailers, services and restaurants across the country like Air Canada, Bulk Barn, Spotify, Bath & Body Works and Apple, just to name a few.
For most of these deals, you just need to show your student ID in order to get the discount.
But some savings are only available through the Student Price Card — also known as SPC — which is a student discount program that gets you access to more than 400 deals with an $11.99 per year membership fee.
So, if you're looking to save money while going to school, here are more than a dozen discounts and deals students in Canada can get throughout this academic year.
Apple
There is an Apple student discount available in Canada that lets you save on a Mac or iPad with special education pricing.
Plus, you also get a gift card for up to $200.
With Apple's education pricing, a MacBook Air starts at $1,169 when it's regularly $1,449 and a MacBook Pro is available starting at $1,574 when it's regularly priced at $1,699.
The iPad Air starts at $729 with the student discount instead of $799 and the iPad Pro starts at $1,029 rather than $1,499.
Amazon Prime
If you're looking to save on online shopping and streaming, the Amazon Prime student discount offers a membership for a cheaper price.
Prime Student members get free delivery, streaming of popular TV shows and movies, ad-free music streaming, early access to deals and more.
After your six-month free trial is done, a Prime Student membership will cost you $4.99 per month plus any applicable taxes.
That's cheaper than the regular membership which costs $9.99 a month.
Bulk Barn
You can get Bulk Barn's student discount of 15% off every Wednesday with a valid high school, college or university ID.
The discount offers savings on regular-price products and can be used in addition to the $2 off or $5 off Bulk Barn coupons.
Bulk Barn has more than 3,000 products including baking ingredients, candy, cereal, chocolate, coffee and tea, cookies, dried fruit, nuts, spices, vitamins, supplements and more.
Food Basics
With the student grocery discount program at Food Basics, you can get 10% off groceries every Tuesday.
There is a limit of one transaction per student per day at select Food Basics locations.
Adidas
There is an Adidas student discount with SPC that gets you 25% off regular-priced products online and 15% off outlet store products.
You can shop for shoes, clothing and accessories at the retailer.
Bath & Body Works
If you're looking to stock up on candles, shower gels, room sprays, body scrubs, hand sanitizers, soaps, lip tints and more, you can use the Bath & Body Works student discount with SPC.
You get 10% off your entire purchase when shopping in-store.
Items on sale and products that are marked down by more than 50% are excluded.
MAC
The MAC student discount with SPC offers students across the country who have a membership 15% off online purchases.
The retailer has makeup and skincare products including lipsticks, lip liners, foundations, bronzers, concealers, highlighters, eye shadows, lashes, cleansers, moisturizers and more.
Nando's
If you're looking for somewhere to eat for cheap, there is a Nando's student discount with SPC.
You can get 10% off purchases, except for share platters. Nando's has salads, wraps, wings, sandwiches and more.
Microsoft
Microsoft's student discount offers students savings between 5% and 10% on select products from the Microsoft Store.
You can get up to 10% off eligible computers and accessories, which includes Surface devices, student laptops, and PC accessories, and 5% off Surface Go.
Also, the best price — your student discount or a sale price — for items will automatically be applied to your cart when shopping online.
Spotify
Spotify's student discount offer means students can get premium for free for one month and then only $5.99 a month after that.
It's only available to post-secondary students enrolled at an accredited college or university and older than 18.
Spotify's Premium Student membership is available for up to four years and you'll continue to have access to Premium Student for up to 12 months from the date you subscribed or last re-verified.
If you're not a student at the end of that period, you won't be eligible for Premium Student and your subscription will automatically switch to a Premium Individual plan for $10.99 a month.
Pickle Barrel
You can get the Pickle Barrel student discount with SPC for 15% off regular-price food items on your dine-in and takeout meals.
The restaurant offers lunch and dinner items like sandwiches, salads, soups, burgers, bowls, pasta, steaks, and more.
Plus, there is also a brunch menu that features eggs benedict, french toast, steak and eggs, chicken and waffles, breakfast bowls and more.
Designer Shoe Warehouse
Designer Shoe Warehouse's student discount with SPC gets you 10% off regular-priced styles both online and in-store.
This retailer has sneakers, boots, sandals, accessories and clothing so you can save on shoes and more.
Air Canada
The Air Canada Student Flight Pass is a pre-paid package of one-way flight credits available to students for flexible travel
It has locked-in pricing, flexible booking options, and no blackout dates for Economy Standard or Flex fares.
With the student pass, you can take flights for 12 months following the purchase date.
You need to be a full-time or part-time student with a valid student ID card and an Aeroplan membership to get the deal.
Many cities in Canada are destinations with the flight pass including Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, St. John’s, Halifax, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Victoria.
International destinations include Paris, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Cairo, Munich, Athens, Milan, Rome, Amsterdam, Barcelona, São Paulo, Hong Kong, Tokyo and more.
