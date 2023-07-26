Ryan Reynolds Posted His Chaotic Nude Scene With Sandra Bullock For The Sweetest Reason
Birthday suits are very appropriate here. 👀
Ryan Reynolds has shared a clip of him and Sandra Bullock having a hilariously awkward moment from their 2009 film The Proposal and it's actually really cute.
On Wednesday, July 26, the Canadian actor gave a shoutout to his friend for her special day.
"Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock!" Reynolds wrote. "For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators. And an HR department. And clothing?"
The video he posts shows Bullock's character colliding with Reynolds' character after she's gotten out of the shower and right before he's about to get into the shower, meaning they're both in their birthday suits.
After falling awkwardly to the ground, they both look at each other in horror and say, "Oh my God!"
Birthday suits for Bullock's 59th birthday — how fitting!
Bullock herself is not on Instagram so we're not sure how she responded to the birthday wish, but she has commented in the past about her relationship with Reynolds.
"Ryan and I have known each other since we were prepubescent," the actress shared on the About Last Night podcast with host Adam Ray. "I mean, we go way, way, way, way back."
As for the nude scene itself, she said the pair had "flesh-coloured things stuck to our privates" and that her hair was "strategically over the nipples."
Apparently, the flesh-colour things didn't cut it. Bullock recounted that after a cut on the scene, the director shouted, "Ryan! We can see your ballsack!"
"And I’m like, 'Oh God!' 'Cause you want to look down," Bullock said. "Like, 'Don’t look down, don’t look down.'"
Despite some errant privates on the loose, it seems Reynolds wasn't phased by the unintended nudity.
"Unflappable. He’s absolutely unflappable," Bullock said of her scene partner.
Well — happy birthday, Sandra! And may your memories of that scene not haunt you for life!
