7 Scholarships In Canada You Can Apply For That Don't Require Straight A's
There are so many scholarships in Canada that post-secondary students can apply for online and some don't require good grades.
As people go to Canadian universities and colleges campus across the country for the 2022-23 academic school year, money might be top of mind for some students.
"Students are heading back to campuses soon, and expenses like tuition and supplies add up fast," Justin Trudeau tweeted in August.
Not only are so many different scholarships available, but there is also support from the federal government that can be used to help as you get an education.
"We're supporting you with grants and programs like the Canada Learning Bond and Apprenticeship Loan," Trudeau said. "We've also waived interest on Canada Student Loans until March 2023."
If you're heading off to university or college and are looking for extra cash to help you out, here are seven scholarships you can apply for online that don't require you to be a straight-A student.
Stay Healthy Scholarship
Value: $1,000
Company: CIBC
Description: You could win money for sharing your wellness journey and any tips that you can offer students who are starting their own.
To apply, you need to be 14 years old, be a member of Student Life Network, and be a current student at a Canadian high school, college or university or currently accepted to attend a Canadian college or university.
The deadline to apply is October 31, 2022.
Fido Stay Connected at School Giveaway
Amount: $2,500
Company: Fido
Description: This is open to students and parents/guardians of students enrolled in a Canadian university, college or high school who are at least 18 years of age or older.
The deadline to apply is December 31, 2022.
Loans Canada Scholarship
Amount: $750
Company: Loans Canada
Description: You can win money by writing about how you've budgeted, saved, invested, paid down debt, applied for scholarships or used your side hustle for extra cash to show how financial literacy changed your life.
To be considered, you have to be a Canadian citizen or permanent resident, be 30 years old or younger and be enrolled or accepted as a full-time or part-time student at a post-secondary institution.
The deadline to apply is November 30, 2022.
Sobeys Food for Thought Scholarship
Amount: $2,000
Company: Sobeys
Description: You can get $1,000 for school and $1,000 for groceries with this scholarship.
It's open to students and parents/guardians of students enrolled in a Canadian university, college or high school who are at least 16 years old.
The last day to apply is December 31, 2022.
Fill In The Gaps Scholarship
Amount: $1,000
Company: CIBC
Description: Write about what kind of COVID-19 support is still needed to help those in at-risk and underprivileged communities and you could win the scholarship.
To be eligible, you need to be 14 years old, be a member of Student Life Network, and be a current student at a Canadian high school, college or university or currently accepted to attend a Canadian college or university.
The deadline is October 31, 2022.
The B. Harper Bull Scholarship Award
Amount: $2,000
Company: Toronto and Region Conservation Authority
Description: You could get one of three $2,000 scholarships by submitting an essay about how you demonstrate the values of "The Living City," where humans can flourish as part of nature.
You need to be enrolled in a post-secondary degree or diploma program for the 2022-23 academic year, be in a field related to the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority's work and reside in or attend a post-secondary school in some parts of the GTA.
The deadline to apply is midnight on October 2, 2022.
State of the Arts Scholarship
Amount: $1,000
Company: CIBC
Description: Write about how your favourite artists use their creative talents to encourage social change to enter for your chance to win the scholarship.
To apply, you need to be 14 years old, be a member of Student Life Network, and be a current student at a Canadian high school, college or university or currently accepted to attend a Canadian college or university.
The deadline for this is October 31, 2022.
Good luck!