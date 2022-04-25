This Short Texas Hike Leads To A Natural Hot Spring & Has Striking Desert Views
The walk brings you to steamy clear water haven.
Nestled inside of Big Bend National Park is an uber short hike. The trail takes you through some chiseled limestone cliffs, past the ruins of an early 1900s post office, which then shoots you out at a natural hot spring right off the Rio Grande river.
Formerly known as Langford Hot Springs, the Big Bend Hot Springs are contained within the remains of J.O. Langford's old bathhouse he built in 1909.
After a rough drive down a two-mile gravel road that narrowly descends down a wash into a parking lot by the Hot Springs Historic District, you're almost there.
It's only a 0.25-mile hike to get from the parking lot to the spring, so there isn't that much hard work involved to make it to this steamy clear water haven.
As you walk the trail, you will be led through a canyon-like rock formation that boasts impressive Native American pictographs and petroglyphs. Look out for the markers telling you where they are because you may miss them.
This hike does not disappoint with its views of the vast desert flora. Although the surroundings may look bone-dry, soaking in the 105° F hot spring might distract you from the parchedness of it all.
Apparently, the spring's mineral water will heal your "body and soul" with its soothing properties (. Now, as much as that may want to make you basically inhale the water, don't drink it because it's filled with dissolved mineral salts.
This spot requires every attendee to dress in a bathing suit — sorry to those who usually like to soak au naturel.
Big Bend Hot Springs
Address: Big Bend National Park, TX.
Why You Should Go: It's only a 0.5-mile roundtrip journey. Piece of cake.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.