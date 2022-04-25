Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
hot springs in texas

This Short Texas Hike Leads To A Natural Hot Spring & Has Striking Desert Views​

The walk brings you to steamy clear water haven.

Texas Staff Writer
People relaxing in the Big Bend Hot Springs.

People relaxing in the Big Bend Hot Springs.

Trip Advisor

Nestled inside of Big Bend National Park is an uber short hike. The trail takes you through some chiseled limestone cliffs, past the ruins of an early 1900s post office, which then shoots you out at a natural hot spring right off the Rio Grande river.

Formerly known as Langford Hot Springs, the Big Bend Hot Springs are contained within the remains of J.O. Langford's old bathhouse he built in 1909.

After a rough drive down a two-mile gravel road that narrowly descends down a wash into a parking lot by the Hot Springs Historic District, you're almost there.

It's only a 0.25-mile hike to get from the parking lot to the spring, so there isn't that much hard work involved to make it to this steamy clear water haven.

As you walk the trail, you will be led through a canyon-like rock formation that boasts impressive Native American pictographs and petroglyphs. Look out for the markers telling you where they are because you may miss them.

This hike does not disappoint with its views of the vast desert flora. Although the surroundings may look bone-dry, soaking in the 105° F hot spring might distract you from the parchedness of it all.

Apparently, the spring's mineral water will heal your "body and soul" with its soothing properties (. Now, as much as that may want to make you basically inhale the water, don't drink it because it's filled with dissolved mineral salts.

This spot requires every attendee to dress in a bathing suit — sorry to those who usually like to soak au naturel.

Big Bend Hot Springs

Address: Big Bend National Park, TX.

Why You Should Go: It's only a 0.5-mile roundtrip journey. Piece of cake.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...