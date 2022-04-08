Storm Season Is About To Hit The Southern US & Locals Say You Need These Essentials
From an underground bunker to a well-stocked bar, they are prepared in every way.
The South is bracing for this year's inevitable storm season. Southerners are no stranger to the turbulent nature of hurricane season, but experts anticipate this year could hit harder than usual. Tornadoes are already beginning to leave a trail of devastation across Southern states.
Hurricane season rolls in at the beginning of June and goes until the end of November. Scientists at Colorado State University predict we can expect at least 19 named storms and 9 other storms, which are considered "above normal" levels of activity.
Fortunately, there are measures we can all take to better protect ourselves from the consequences of severe weather. An emergency manager, Chauncia Willis, told NPR in 2020 that preparing an evacuation plan, using a checklist, having a to-go kit, and getting creative are some of the best courses of action during a weather crisis.
One user on TikTok shared his favorite power bank, which features backup solar panels in the event you don't have access to grid power.
Another viral video with over 18 million views shows a Texas resident burying an underground bunker with an excavator.
One pharmacy worker shared a video of her filling prescriptions and emphasized the importance of maintaining mental health during stressful times. The caption reads "still essentials, even through a hurricane."
Some Florida residents joked about the importance of a well-stocked bar during severe weather — a common punchline due to the number of storms the state sees each year.
Others are taking things a bit more seriously, and sharing the steps they take to prepare their household.
If a storm is hitting your area, make sure you are doing all of the necessary preparations you need to do to stay safe.