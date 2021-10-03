Trending Tags

Newfoundland Will Escape Hurricane Sam's Full Wrath But Could Still See Some Wild Weather

Get ready for some serious wind and rain.

NOAASatellites | Twitter

While parts of Atlantic Canada are set to escape the full wrath of Hurricane Sam, some areas in Newfoundland could still see unsettled weather.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), parts of the province are likely in for some blustery winds, showers, and hazardous swells over the next few days.

"Hurricane Sam will track well east of Newfoundland, but close enough to bring showers, wind gusts of 60-80 km/h, and very dangerous seas to the eastern coastline of Newfoundland," said Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at TWN.

The winds are forecasted to pick up Monday afternoon, with the stronger gusts expected on Tuesday afternoon, before weakening through the evening hours.

As of Sunday, October 3, the once Category 4 storm was downgraded to a Category 2 as it continues to lose power, tracking deeper into the North Atlantic.

According to Sunday morning's update from the U.S. National Hurricane Center, Sam was located about 1,010 kilometres south of Cape Race, Newfoundland. It was making its way northeast travelling at about 26 km/h, with maximum sustained winds reaching 155 km/h.

In addition to Atlantic Canada, it's forecasted that some swells from Sam could impact the Northern Leeward Islands, the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas, and the eastern United States over the next few days.

However, while Sam is likely to have some Canadian impacts, it is not expected to be anywhere near the recent damage caused in Newfoundland by Hurricane Larry.

The storm is expected to weaken even further in the days ahead and is forecasted to become a powerful post-tropical cyclone on Monday.

According to TWN, Sam is the seventh hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season and hurricane season typically runs from the start of June through to the end of November.

