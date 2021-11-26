Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
black friday

The Black Friday Sale At Our Place Includes The Infamous Always Pan For $70 Off

You can score great deal on the Perfect Pot and other dinnerware, too! 🙌

The Black Friday Sale At Our Place Includes The Infamous Always Pan For $70 Off
@ourplace | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Black Friday has finally arrived in Canada and you can score some incredible deals on just about anything you can think of — including the internet-famous Always Pan from Our Place. It's on sale right now for $125 (originally $195) and currently available in six colours.

This is actually the brand's biggest sale of the year, which, along with the Always Pan, includes discounts on plates, knives, bundles and more.

You can even get $150 off the Home Cook Duo, which includes the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot. The set is now only $265, which is a pretty big deal since it's normally $415.

Always Pan

Price: $125

Details: If you've been eyeing the beautiful Always Pan from Our Place, you can save $70 but only for a limited time. You can also find other gorgeous kitchen products included in the Black Friday sale, like the Perfect Pot and colourful table settings.

$125 On OUR PLACE

The Best Black Friday Laptop Deals You Can Get In Canada ​Starting At $200

From brands like Microsoft, Acer, Samsung and more. 💻

@acer | Instagram, @surface | Instagram

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

The best time to buy an expensive item like a mattress or a new phone is during Black Friday weekend. One of the most popular items that shoppers are looking for is a laptop.

Keep Reading Show less

Black Friday In Canada Is Getting Roasted On Twitter & The Comparisons To The US Are Too Good

"I despise that Canada adopted the whole Black Friday thing from the U.S.," one person tweeted.

@cftoeatoncentre | Instagram, @official_wem | Instagram

The day has finally arrived and while some people are shopping the sales, others are roasting Black Friday in Canada on Twitter.

Quite a few people are not pleased with the annual discount day happening in Canada, some are making comparisons to the U.S. and one person even joked about getting their citizenship taken away for going south of the border to get a deal.

Keep Reading Show less

Canadian Tire’s Black Friday Sale Is On Now With So Many Popular Items Up To 75% Off

Get up to 70% off kitchen appliances, 60% off tools, 50% off toys and so much more.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime, Canadian Tire Facebook

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

It's the moment we've all been waiting for: Canadian Tire's Black Friday sale is finally here. The discounts are extremely impressive this year.

While the giant retailer has been dropping early Black Friday deals throughout the month of November, the sale happening now until November 28 is not one to miss.

Keep Reading Show less

This Black Friday You Can Get An Amazon Fire TV Under $450 & Be A Total Couch Potato

Queue up the latest season of Selling Sunset! 📺

Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Among the hundreds of awesome Black Friday deals you can find on Amazon Canada today, you can get this 50-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K Smart TV for just $419.99 (originally $599.99). This best-selling TV won't actually be in stock until November 29, but it is available to order now.

Keep Reading Show less