The Black Friday Sale At Our Place Includes The Infamous Always Pan For $70 Off
You can score great deal on the Perfect Pot and other dinnerware, too! 🙌
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Black Friday has finally arrived in Canada and you can score some incredible deals on just about anything you can think of — including the internet-famous Always Pan from Our Place. It's on sale right now for $125 (originally $195) and currently available in six colours.
This is actually the brand's biggest sale of the year, which, along with the Always Pan, includes discounts on plates, knives, bundles and more.
You can even get $150 off the Home Cook Duo, which includes the Always Pan and the Perfect Pot. The set is now only $265, which is a pretty big deal since it's normally $415.
Always Pan
Price: $125
Details: If you've been eyeing the beautiful Always Pan from Our Place, you can save $70 but only for a limited time. You can also find other gorgeous kitchen products included in the Black Friday sale, like the Perfect Pot and colourful table settings.