The Canada Post Shipping Deadlines For Christmas Are Here & You Better Hurry TF Up
Some are in November! 🎁😅
It may only be the beginning of November, but if you're planning to mail any Christmas presents, you might want to get started ASAP.
If you're sending a package through Canada Post. you'll definitely want to stick to these deadline dates in order to avoid any potential delays.
To send a regular parcel nationally (like from B.C. to Nova Scotia) you'll need to get it in the mail by December 9, according to Canada Post. For regional packages (like Toronto to Ottawa) the deadline is December 15, and for local, it's December 20.
If you're willing to spend some extra bucks for priority shipping, the deadline to get parcels in to arrive by Christmas nationally, regionally, and locally is December 21.
As for sending a good old-fashioned holiday card, the deadlines are December 21 for local, December 20 for regional, and December 17 for national delivery.
When it comes to international shipping, you might need to get going a little sooner.
To send packages by regular post to Africa, Asia, Central/South America and the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand, the deadline is November 19.
For Australia, it's November 25, and for China, Europe, and India, it's November 26.
If you want to send a little something to the U.K. or Switzerland, you'll need to get it to Canada Post by November 30.
Start wrapping, folks!