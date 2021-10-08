EN - News
The Oldest Man In Canada Just Revealed His Secrets To A Long Life & It's The Cutest Thing
He just celebrated his 111th birthday! 🎂
This B.C. man is officially the oldest in Canada, and for his birthday this year, he gave us all some much-needed advice.
On September 23, Mr. Ja Hyung Lee turned 111 years old — meaning he was born in 1910!
He celebrated the big birthday with a saxophone player and traditional Korean dancing. The celebration took place at Amenida Seniors Community and he took time out of his day to drop some words of wisdom.
"The secret to celebrating a 111th birthday is to exercise daily, smile often, surround yourself with good people – friends and family – practice your faith, and try not to get too stressed out about day-to-day life," Lee said.
It's hard not to have a smile on your face after reading that.
