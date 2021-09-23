The Real 'Conjuring' House Is For Sale At $1.2 Million But The Ghost Is Free (PHOTOS)
Rustic, spacious and supes haunted.
Halloween only comes once a year but you can spend the rest of your life in terror for the low, low price of $1.2 million.
That's how much someone is asking for the Conjuring house, an 1800s farmhouse near Harrisville, Rhode Island, that's supposedly all kinds of haunted.
Jeni Pardo de Zela/Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty
The property went up for sale this month and the realtors have been happily playing up its creepy history, with a spooky promo video and unnerving photos of dolls scattered throughout the home's interior.
Jeni Pardo de Zela/Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty
The current owners rent out the house to ghost-hunters on a nightly basis, but they're supposedly dying to find someone who can take care of it properly.
That means it's a ready-to-go income property, if you don't mind dealing with all the supernatural stuff.
Jeni Pardo de Zela/Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty
The home is famous for an incident in the 1970s, when the Perron family who lived there was apparently plagued by supernatural incidents.
Jeni Pardo de Zela/Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty
Paranormal researchers Lorraine and Ed Warren eventually showed up to deal with the "haunting," and their account later inspired the 2013 film The Conjuring.
Jeni Pardo de Zela/Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty
"The chilling stories, incidents, and recollections of residents and visitors of the property have been told in dozens of media productions including books, movies, and television shows," Sotheby's International Realty said in a news release.
Jeni Pardo de Zela/Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty
The house was built in 1836, and it features a 3,109 square-foot interior on an 8.5-acre lot.
Jeni Pardo de Zela/Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty
It has three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and one alleged ghost named Bathsheba Sherman.
Jeni Pardo de Zela/Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty
Sherman lived there in the 1800s and was rumoured to be a witch, though the rumour was based on an unproven allegation involving her, a kid and a sewing needle.
The Conjuring movie combined Sherman's legend at the home with a creepy, possessed doll that she carried around.
Jeni Pardo de Zela/Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty
But that's just a ghost story, right?
Right?