These Are The Best Places To Buy A Winter Jacket In Canada, According To Canadians
As a newcomer to Canada, if there's one thing I've been dreading all year, it's the harsh winter weather.
In an effort to prepare myself for the cold, I've been on something of a mission to find the best places to buy winter clothes in Canada and really nab that perfect winter coat.
It's been a bit hard because, as a newcomer, you don't really know what to expect from the colder months. There are also so many good options for jackets and loads of great Black Friday sales coming up too.
So, to help find the right one for my needs, I turned to friends, family and supportive colleagues, and actually got loads of helpful advice.
Here's what they had to say:
Thrift stores
Loads of people recommended searching thrift stores if you're looking to save a couple of bucks on that first winter jacket.
That's because loads of really good brands end up there and many of them are in great shape.
Of course there are some disadvantages, as you need to really know how to shop at a thrift store.
The clothes won't always be mint condition, and finding the right style and size is sometimes simply a matter of luck.
But hey, if you get really lucky, you could walk out of there with a real bargain. And that includes finding brands like Patagonia, The North Face ... and even Canada Goose maybe. It's possible!
Walmart
Walmart sells a lot more than just groceries and household goods.
If you're on a tight budget, it might be the best place to pick up a classic winter jacket, I've been told.
Don't expect a lot of frills here but it does have good, warm options, and you can easily bag a coat for under $100.
Winners
This is probably the first place I headed to and there was such a good selection of designer brands at reasonable prices.
One of the caveats is that you might need to do some hunting to find the perfect one for you. And since the stock is constantly changing, you won't be able to go looking for specific items.
But I liked that it's a one-stop shop for all other winter shopping, too. So, I managed to pick up a lot of accessories for a great price.
Columbia
A lot of people recommended this one to me, and it ended up being my first fall jacket.
The Columbia jackets look pretty basic in terms of design, but they're good value for money, lightweight, waterproof and their Omni-Heat tech is especially great at keeping you warm during the chilly days.
Told you, I did my research!
Bonus points for being size inclusive.
Eddie Bauer
With store locations across Canada, you'll probably spot an Eddie Bauer store when you're out and about.
And that's a good thing, because their winter jackets come highly recommended because they're light and warm.. They're also temperature rated and come in a variety of colours and styles.
Finally, the brand has some great sales so you can pick up a winter jacket without breaking the bank.
The North Face
A really good North Face jacket can last a long time, and easily become your go-to for the chilly months, I've been told.
This isn't the cheapest option on the list (a good winter jacket will probably set you back $300 or more) but many believe the items are worth it for the quality.
And, there are loads of design and colour options to choose between too.
Mountain Warehouse
"The jackets are ugly but they're amazing and will keep you warm," is how one friend recommended Mountain Warehouse to me.
And I'll be the first to admit that keeping warm and staying alive is my main goal for this upcoming winter season.
But, honestly, there are other reasons Mountain Warehouse jackets are so popular. They're super practical and really do their job of keeping you warm in freezing temperatures.
Plus, they're pretty affordable when compared with other similar options on this list.
Patagonia
For the sportier crowd out there, Patagonia is well worth considering.
Granted, this one does not come cheap (a winter jacket will probably set you back $400) but it's a favourite, especially among nature enthusiasts.
The jackets are really light while being warm. The quality is great and they also last a long time.
As an extra bonus, the brand is known for being super environmentally-friendly, if that sways your decision.
Aritzia
This is the jacket brand I'm currently crushing on (if that's possibly a thing?).
I love how Aritzia jackets are equal parts warm and stylish, so it's no wonder they were recommended to me by so many women.
Many swear by the Super Puff, which comes with a goose down filling and is available in a variety of sizes and colours.
I also love that its parkas come with straps, which are super convenient if you're indoors and want to hang it over your shoulders.
This might just be my next winter jacket, if any sales pop up.
Noize
This cool brand wins brownie points with Canadians for loads of reasons!
For the more style-conscious, Noize has a variety of options at reasonable prices.
What's more, it's size-inclusive, comes with vegan fur and leather, and has great sales, I've been told.
Soia & Kyo
A Canadian brand I got acquainted with once I moved here.
I honestly love this one because it makes outwear especially for Canada's harsh winters.
The coats are temperature rated and super warm, and, I'll admit, I love how stylish they look.
They don't exactly come cheap though, so set aside an easy $500 or more, especially if you're after a longer coat.
Rudsak
Loads of people have recommended it to me, but with the following warning: "You need to have the budget for it."
I currently don't, but I'm still lusting over a Rudsak jacket because, well, they genuinely look gorgeous.
And, as I've been told, they're also really great quality and will keep you toasty during the cooler months.
Perhaps this one is considered an investment.
Canada Goose
And finally, Canada Goose naturally had to be included on a list of the best winter jackets available in Canada.
Sure, they doesn't come cheap, but if you're the kind of person who just wants one really great jacket that you'll live in throughout winter for years and years to come, this might be a good investment.
They're filled with down, come in a variety of styles and look super luxe.
But, most importantly, they're really just great at keeping you warm, which is why it's a popular option for cooler cities up North.
Do your own research, because that winter coat is probably going to be an essential wardrobe staple very soon.
And if you're going to live inside it, you might as well love it!
