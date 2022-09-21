All 50 US States Were Ranked From Happiest To Saddest & West Virginia Is Looking Depressed
Seems like the happiest place in the country is not Disney.
“No medicine cures what happiness cannot,” said renowned Colombian novelist Gabriel García Márquez. In order to highlight the happiest place in the U.S., the finance website WalletHub published a study on September 20 showing the most — and least — joyful states in the country.
Emotional and physical well-being, work environment, community and environment were the three key factors used in the research. WalletHub evaluated the 50 states within those dimensions using 30 metrics ranging from depression rate to income growth and unemployment rate.
While Hawaii, Maryland, and Minnesota made it to the top of the list, Wyoming landed in the middle (No. 25), and West Virginia appears to be the saddest state (No. 50).
The study shows that the state of West Virginia has the highest adult depression rate, while Hawaii came out lowest. Additionally, Colorado is the best state for getting all the much-needed beauty sleep hours, whereas West Virginia — again — ranked last for.
This is the list of the happiest U.S. states, according to the study:
- Hawaii
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- Utah
- New Jersey
- Idaho
- California
- Illinois
- Nebraska
- Connecticut
- Virginia
- South Dakota
- North Dakota
- Massachusetts
- New Hampshire
- Iowa
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- North Carolina
- Wisconsin
- Washington
- New York
- Maine
- Wyoming
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Montana
- Colorado
- Arizona
- Kansas
- South Carolina
- Vermont
- Nevada
- Texas
- Indiana
- Ohio
- Michigan
- Alaska
- Missouri
- New Mexico
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Mississippi
- Alabama
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- Louisiana
- West Virginia
“Well-being researchers have identified several ‘ingredients’ that make up a happy and fulfilling life: positive emotions, meaningful social relationships, and having a sense of purpose in life, to name just a few,” doctor Emily C. Willroth said to WalletHub.
If you’re not feeling cheerful in your city, maybe it’s time to consider moving out of state and looking for your happy place.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or mental health issues, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also send a text message to 741741 24 hours a day or consult additional resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.