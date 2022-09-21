NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

happiest state in us

All 50 US States Were Ranked From Happiest To Saddest & West Virginia Is Looking Depressed

Seems like the happiest place in the country is not Disney.

Desk Editor, Texas
Honolulu, HI. Right: Charleston, WV.

Honolulu, HI. Right: Charleston, WV.

Sorin Colac | Dreamstime, Sean Pavone | Dreamstime

“No medicine cures what happiness cannot,” said renowned Colombian novelist Gabriel García Márquez. In order to highlight the happiest place in the U.S., the finance website WalletHub published a study on September 20 showing the most — and least — joyful states in the country.

Emotional and physical well-being, work environment, community and environment were the three key factors used in the research. WalletHub evaluated the 50 states within those dimensions using 30 metrics ranging from depression rate to income growth and unemployment rate.

While Hawaii, Maryland, and Minnesota made it to the top of the list, Wyoming landed in the middle (No. 25), and West Virginia appears to be the saddest state (No. 50).

The study shows that the state of West Virginia has the highest adult depression rate, while Hawaii came out lowest. Additionally, Colorado is the best state for getting all the much-needed beauty sleep hours, whereas West Virginia — again — ranked last for.

This is the list of the happiest U.S. states, according to the study:

  1. Hawaii
  2. Maryland
  3. Minnesota
  4. Utah
  5. New Jersey
  6. Idaho
  7. California
  8. Illinois
  9. Nebraska
  10. Connecticut
  11. Virginia
  12. South Dakota
  13. North Dakota
  14. Massachusetts
  15. New Hampshire
  16. Iowa
  17. Delaware
  18. Florida
  19. Georgia
  20. North Carolina
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Washington
  23. New York
  24. Maine
  25. Wyoming
  26. Oregon
  27. Pennsylvania
  28. Rhode Island
  29. Montana
  30. Colorado
  31. Arizona
  32. Kansas
  33. South Carolina
  34. Vermont
  35. Nevada
  36. Texas
  37. Indiana
  38. Ohio
  39. Michigan
  40. Alaska
  41. Missouri
  42. New Mexico
  43. Tennessee
  44. Oklahoma
  45. Mississippi
  46. Alabama
  47. Kentucky
  48. Arkansas
  49. Louisiana
  50. West Virginia

“Well-being researchers have identified several ‘ingredients’ that make up a happy and fulfilling life: positive emotions, meaningful social relationships, and having a sense of purpose in life, to name just a few,” doctor Emily C. Willroth said to WalletHub.

If you’re not feeling cheerful in your city, maybe it’s time to consider moving out of state and looking for your happy place.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or mental health issues, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also send a text message to 741741 24 hours a day or consult additional resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.

