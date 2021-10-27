These Photos Of Baby Humpback Whales Off The BC Coast Are A Rare Insight Into Their Lives
A record number were born off the B.C. coast this year 🐋
The Pacific Whale Watch Association (PWWA) recorded a record number of humpback whale calves being born on October 22 and it's so cool to see them in the wild.
The PWWA says 21 calves were photographed and documented by whale watchers and researchers throughout inland Washington and B.C.
Sam Murphy, Hawaiian Adventures Kona | PWWA
Their press release said that one mom, dubbed BCX1068 "Split Fluke," and her new calf were recently spotted near the U.S.– Canada border south of Victoria.
The mother-daughter pair splashed around together. The report said: "It's believed tail-slapping is a way humpback whales communicate with each other."
So, maybe they were having a little chat.
A couple of whales were even caught feeding.
"Calves only travel with mom for a year or so and then they're on their own. Once they're familiar with our waters, they will often return year after year to feed," said Wendi Robinson, a naturalist with Puget Sound Express.
Ashley Keegan, Wild Whales Vancouver | PWWA
The PWWA isn't exactly sure why there has been such an increase in births, but it made for some great photos.
Ashley Keegan, Wild Whales Vancouver | PWWA
They even waved goodbye.