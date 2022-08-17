NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

whale watching vancouver

A Pod Of Orcas Was Spotted In Vancouver & You Could See Them From The Seawall (VIDEO)

Researchers think they were hunting seals! 🐳

Associate Editor, Vancouver
Orcas in Vancouver.

Orcas in Vancouver.

Mark Teasdale | Twitter

Those who live in or have visited B.C. may have seen a whale or two before. But those along the Stanley Park Seawall in Vancouver Tuesday night got quite the sight with a pod of orcas seen swimming about.

The pod of "transient" orcas may have ventured into Vancouver waters "looking for seals which hang out close to the shoreline," the Marine Mammal Research Unit at the University of British Columbia told Narcity.

The researchers said sightings like this one are happening more frequently as there is a "high probability of catching seals."

It looks like there were two or three of the killer whales that made their way into the waters of the Burrard Inlet near English Bay.

Orcas in Vancouver.Orcas in Vancouver.Mark Teasdale | Twitter

The whales even got right up close to a couple of sailboats in the water, giving some lucky people a front-row seat to the action.

Orcas in Vancouver near a sailboat. Orcas in Vancouver near a sailboat. Mark Teasdale | Twitter

The waters in the area are normally full of people sailing, kayaking or paddleboarding, as there are a few public beaches that lead to the water.

Orcas in Vancouver.Orcas in Vancouver.Mark Teasdale | Twitter

Dozens of onlookers on this beach were treated to the sight of whales along the ever-popular Seawall surrounding Stanley Park.

Orcas swimming in Vancouver waters with people watching from a beach. Orcas swimming in Vancouver waters with people watching from a beach. Mark Teasdale | Twitter

An orca with the backdrop of Stanley Park — it doesn't get much more "B.C." than that!

Orca swimming near Stanley Park, Vancouver. Orca swimming near Stanley Park, Vancouver. Mark Teasdale | Twitter

And it looks like these lucky whale watchers got their money's worth out of their tour. It's hard to get much closer than this.

Orcas in Vancouver with boats seen in the background. Orcas in Vancouver with boats seen in the background. Mark Teasdale | Twitter

So, is anyone else itching to book a whale-watching tour?

