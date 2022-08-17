A Pod Of Orcas Was Spotted In Vancouver & You Could See Them From The Seawall (VIDEO)
Researchers think they were hunting seals! 🐳
Those who live in or have visited B.C. may have seen a whale or two before. But those along the Stanley Park Seawall in Vancouver Tuesday night got quite the sight with a pod of orcas seen swimming about.
The pod of "transient" orcas may have ventured into Vancouver waters "looking for seals which hang out close to the shoreline," the Marine Mammal Research Unit at the University of British Columbia told Narcity.
The researchers said sightings like this one are happening more frequently as there is a "high probability of catching seals."
\u201cLots of people got to see the Whales from #StanleyPark. A friend saw them at the #WestVan seawall this morning. So I will see if they circle. #Vancouver #KillerWhale\u201d— Mark Teasdale \u2605 (@Mark Teasdale \u2605) 1660702379
It looks like there were two or three of the killer whales that made their way into the waters of the Burrard Inlet near English Bay.
Orcas in Vancouver.Mark Teasdale | Twitter
The whales even got right up close to a couple of sailboats in the water, giving some lucky people a front-row seat to the action.
Orcas in Vancouver near a sailboat. Mark Teasdale | Twitter
The waters in the area are normally full of people sailing, kayaking or paddleboarding, as there are a few public beaches that lead to the water.
Orcas in Vancouver.Mark Teasdale | Twitter
Dozens of onlookers on this beach were treated to the sight of whales along the ever-popular Seawall surrounding Stanley Park.
Orcas swimming in Vancouver waters with people watching from a beach. Mark Teasdale | Twitter
An orca with the backdrop of Stanley Park — it doesn't get much more "B.C." than that!
Orca swimming near Stanley Park, Vancouver. Mark Teasdale | Twitter
And it looks like these lucky whale watchers got their money's worth out of their tour. It's hard to get much closer than this.
Orcas in Vancouver with boats seen in the background. Mark Teasdale | Twitter
So, is anyone else itching to book a whale-watching tour?