Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Thieves Stole An Art Dealer's $2.2M Collection of NFT Apes & Twitter Was Not Kind About It

Someone took his internet pictures 🙊

Thieves Stole An Art Dealer's $2.2M Collection of NFT Apes & Twitter Was Not Kind About It
@boredapeyachtclub | Instagram

New York-based artist Todd Kramer is definitely not having a great start to 2022 after losing some million-dollar NFT art in an alleged phishing scam.

Kramer says he lost US$2.2 million worth of NFTs, a.k.a. non-fungible tokens that are supposed to be easier to protect thanks to blockchain technology. The artwork only exists on the internet, and someone allegedly broke into Kramer's account and claimed the rights to those images.

The artist took to his Twitter informing people of what happened via a now-deleted tweet which read: "I have been hacked. All my apes gone. This just sold please help me."

In total, he had 15 NFTs stolen from his Ethereum wallet, according to reports by ArtNews.

The stolen digital art included four apes from a collection called the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Much of his art was reportedly sold off before he had the opportunity to investigate what happened and attempt to get them back.

Many people didn't sympathize with the artist's situation. They argued that he had it coming since he used an unregulated and decentralized system for his NFTs, which would be of little use in helping him with his ordeal.

Other people took this as a chance to poke fun at the idea of losing art that only lives on the internet.

However, some people on Twitter actually tried to help Kramer get his NFTs back, and with the help of the platform OpenSea, they were able to recover some of his stolen apes.

Twitter user @daviseford tweeted: "Just helped @toddkramer1 re-unite with two more of his stolen ape. Two members of the #BoredApeYachtClub(who had unwittingly purchased the stolen apes) worked with @j1mmyeth to get them back to their rightful owner. Massive props to everyone involved."

Kramer showed his gratitude for their help via a tweet. The tweet read: Just wanted to say thank you to @j1mmyeth and @evankeast for your support in arguably the worst night of my life. I still believe #wagmi."

Safe to say Kramer's learnt his lesson to use hard wallets and has one takeaway: "Good always defeats evil."

From Your Site Articles

Air Canada Cleared Up Reports It Was Suspending Flights To Mexico & The Caribbean

Someone forgot that it's 2022, not 2021 😬

@aircanada | Instagram, Irishka777 | Dreamstime

Air Canada is setting the record straight after an old press release inspired new, incorrect reports that it was about to suspend flights to Mexico and the Caribbean.

All the confusion stems from a press release from early last year stating that due to the pandemic, Air Canada would be suspending flights to Mexico and the Caribbean for 90 days starting January 31, 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

Someone Torched A Giant Straw Christmas Goat In Sweden & This Isn't The First Attack

They got past the 24-hour security and set the straw goat on fire 😭🥵

@gastrikeraddningstjanst | Instagram, @Gavlebocken | Twitter

In some countries, people go after giant statues of controversial figures from history, but in Sweden they go after giant straw goats.

Officials in the Swedish city of Gavle are looking to punish someone who allegedly set their festive goat on fire early Friday, in a total Grinch move.

Keep Reading Show less

Elon Musk Is Time's Person Of The Year & He's Also Been A Huge Twitter Troll In 2021

Time's Person of the Year makes a lot of 69 jokes.

elonmusk | Twitter

Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2021 currently has a penis-shaped rocket for a profile photo on Twitter.

Elon Musk has been named Time Magazine's most influential person of the year, and a quick scroll through his Twitter feed shows exactly how he changed — and trolled — the world in 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

Jack Dorsey Just Quit Twitter & He Threw Shade At 'Founder-Led' Companies On His Way Out

Was that a Mark Zuckerberg subtweet?

jack | Twitter, paraga | Twitter

Jack Dorsey is quitting Twitter.

The social media site's founder and CEO tweeted his resignation on Monday after reports surfaced earlier in the day that he was on his way out.

Keep Reading Show less