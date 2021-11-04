6 Ontario Castles For Sale That Look Straight Out Of A Disney Movie (PHOTOS)
Homes fit for Cinderella. 🏰
If you thought only royalty gets to live in palaces, think again. These Ontario castles for sale look straight out of a Disney movie.
Here are six unique homes for sale that are so dreamy you'll want to start packing your bags.
Luxurious Six-Bedroom Home With A Pool
Rocco Racioppo | RE/MAX Realtron Realty Inc
Price: $10,900,000
Address: 1865 Davis Dr. W., King, ON
Description: If you love to entertain, this 13000 square feet home would be perfect. It has two swimming pools and an additional bungalow where all your all-out-of-town friends and family will want to stay.
Giant Mansion
Gabriel Riverso | RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc
Price: $49,000,000
Address: 140 Garner Rd. E., Hamilton, ON
Description: The opulent home looks like a mini palace, with the grand fountain, chandeliers everywhere, and painted ceiling fit for the Sistine Chapel.
Niagara Estate And Vineyard
Peter Kolisnyk | Engel & Volkers Oakville
Price: $5,490,000
Address: 3870 Tintern Rd., Lincoln, ON
Description: It is a pinot noir-lovers paradise with rows of grapevines and two large ponds. Inside the home, there are over 6500 square feet of living space and three wine cellars.
Tudor-style Bungalow
Capstone Real Estate Professionals
Price: $1,500,000
Address: 16 Glenholm Dr., Guelph, ON
Description: You'll quickly fall in love with this adorable three-bedroom Tudor-style bungalow that has tons of old-world charm.
Woodholme Manor
Sue-Anne Richardson | Sutton Group
Price: $1,899,000
Address: 255 Delacourt Rd., London, OM
Description: It is London, Ontario's only castle, and you could call the colossal three-story home yours.
Title describing the listing
Ted Wilson | Royal LePage Team Realty
Price: $2,498,800
Address: 226 Barryvale Rd., Calabogie, ON
Description: The lakefront home also has a babbling brook and even a turret where you can enjoy the view of the surrounding countryside.