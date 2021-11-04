Trending Tags

6 Ontario Castles For Sale That Look Straight Out Of A Disney Movie (PHOTOS)

Homes fit for Cinderella. 🏰

6 Ontario Castles For Sale That Look Straight Out Of A Disney Movie (PHOTOS)
Peter Kolisnyk | Engel & Volkers Oakville, Gabriel Riverso | RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc

If you thought only royalty gets to live in palaces, think again. These Ontario castles for sale look straight out of a Disney movie.

Here are six unique homes for sale that are so dreamy you'll want to start packing your bags.

Luxurious Six-Bedroom Home With A Pool

6 Ontario Castles For Sale That Look Straight Out Of A Disney Movie (PHOTOS)

Rocco Racioppo | RE/MAX Realtron Realty Inc

Price: $10,900,000

Address: 1865 Davis Dr. W., King, ON

Description: If you love to entertain, this 13000 square feet home would be perfect. It has two swimming pools and an additional bungalow where all your all-out-of-town friends and family will want to stay.

View Here

Giant Mansion

6 Ontario Castles For Sale That Look Straight Out Of A Disney Movie (PHOTOS)

Gabriel Riverso | RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc

Price: $49,000,000

Address: 140 Garner Rd. E., Hamilton, ON

Description: The opulent home looks like a mini palace, with the grand fountain, chandeliers everywhere, and painted ceiling fit for the Sistine Chapel.

View Here

Niagara Estate And Vineyard

6 Ontario Castles For Sale That Look Straight Out Of A Disney Movie (PHOTOS)

Peter Kolisnyk | Engel & Volkers Oakville

Price: $5,490,000

Address: 3870 Tintern Rd., Lincoln, ON

Description: It is a pinot noir-lovers paradise with rows of grapevines and two large ponds. Inside the home, there are over 6500 square feet of living space and three wine cellars.

View Here

Tudor-style Bungalow

6 Ontario Castles For Sale That Look Straight Out Of A Disney Movie (PHOTOS)

Capstone Real Estate Professionals

Price: $1,500,000

Address: 16 Glenholm Dr., Guelph, ON

Description: You'll quickly fall in love with this adorable three-bedroom Tudor-style bungalow that has tons of old-world charm.

View Here

Woodholme Manor

6 Ontario Castles For Sale That Look Straight Out Of A Disney Movie (PHOTOS)

Sue-Anne Richardson | Sutton Group

Price: $1,899,000

Address: 255 Delacourt Rd., London, OM

Description: It is London, Ontario's only castle, and you could call the colossal three-story home yours.

View Here

Title describing the listing

6 Ontario Castles For Sale That Look Straight Out Of A Disney Movie (PHOTOS)

Ted Wilson | Royal LePage Team Realty

Price: $2,498,800

Address: 226 Barryvale Rd., Calabogie, ON

Description: The lakefront home also has a babbling brook and even a turret where you can enjoy the view of the surrounding countryside.

View Here

