7 Ontario Scholarships You Can Apply For Right Now & Your Grades Don't Have To Be Great

You don't have to be the next Bill Gates to get help.

Toronto Staff Writer
The University of Toronto during the winter.

Things are pricey in Ontario right now. A reality which has made big payments like post-secondary tuition seem even more daunting in 2023. But, when there's a will, there's a way.

As it so happens, tons of Ontario scholarships are available right now to students looking to shed the burden of paying their education dues. And most of them don't even require a genius intellect or athletic ability.

Don't believe it? Take a look at the list below:

The Fred VanVleet Scholarship

Value: $57,800

Company: Rotman Commerce

Who Should Apply: Domestic Black or Indigenous students seeking financial need, particularly those with an interest in becoming a management specialist.

Apply Here

Amazon Canada First Novel Award: Youth Short Story Category

Value: $5,000

Company: Amazon Canada

Who Should Apply: Young writers ages 13 to 17 interested in submitting an original piece of short fiction under 3,000 words to the Amazon Canada First Novel Award: Youth Short Story Category.

Apply Here

Canada’s Luckiest Student

Value: $50,000

Company: Student Life Network

Who Should Apply: Individuals 14 years or older that are enrolled at a Canadian university, college, or high school can enter this competition for a chance to win "a life-changing prize bundle."

Apply Here

Ontario College Scholarship – Chance to Win $1,000 Contest

Value: $1,000

Company: Yconic

Who Should Apply: Canadians who are 16 years or older are eligible to apply. No grades, essays, or references are required. Applicants can also earn extra entries using codes hidden within the company's social media posts.

Apply Here

Canadian Nurses Foundation Scholarship Program

Value: $750 to $10,000

Company: Canadian Nurses Foundation

Who Should Apply: Those enrolled in nursing programs in Canada who are seeking money to help pay for books, tuition, and other basic living needs. The amount of the scholarship is "based on merit."

Apply Here

Ontario Teachers Insurance Plan Bursary Program

Value: $1,500

Company: Ontario Teachers Insurance Plan

Who Should Apply: Individuals who are insured through a plan or program offered by Ontario Teachers Insurance Plan (OTIP). Applicants must be legal residents of Canada (except Quebec) enrolled in a post-secondary school full-time or part-time for the 2023 to 2024 academic year.

Apply Here

Colgate Power Of A Smile Challenge Scholarships

Value: $2,500

Company: Colgate

Who Should Apply: Students studying at accredited Canadian dental schools who have "reached the age of majority in their province/territory of residence at the date of entry."

Apply Here

