7 Ontario Scholarships You Can Apply For Right Now & Your Grades Don't Have To Be Great
You don't have to be the next Bill Gates to get help.
Things are pricey in Ontario right now. A reality which has made big payments like post-secondary tuition seem even more daunting in 2023. But, when there's a will, there's a way.
As it so happens, tons of Ontario scholarships are available right now to students looking to shed the burden of paying their education dues. And most of them don't even require a genius intellect or athletic ability.
Don't believe it? Take a look at the list below:
The Fred VanVleet Scholarship
Value: $57,800
Company: Rotman Commerce
Who Should Apply: Domestic Black or Indigenous students seeking financial need, particularly those with an interest in becoming a management specialist.
Amazon Canada First Novel Award: Youth Short Story Category
Value: $5,000
Company: Amazon Canada
Who Should Apply: Young writers ages 13 to 17 interested in submitting an original piece of short fiction under 3,000 words to the Amazon Canada First Novel Award: Youth Short Story Category.
Canada’s Luckiest Student
Value: $50,000
Company: Student Life Network
Who Should Apply: Individuals 14 years or older that are enrolled at a Canadian university, college, or high school can enter this competition for a chance to win "a life-changing prize bundle."
Ontario College Scholarship – Chance to Win $1,000 Contest
Value: $1,000
Company: Yconic
Who Should Apply: Canadians who are 16 years or older are eligible to apply. No grades, essays, or references are required. Applicants can also earn extra entries using codes hidden within the company's social media posts.
Canadian Nurses Foundation Scholarship Program
Value: $750 to $10,000
Company: Canadian Nurses Foundation
Who Should Apply: Those enrolled in nursing programs in Canada who are seeking money to help pay for books, tuition, and other basic living needs. The amount of the scholarship is "based on merit."
Ontario Teachers Insurance Plan Bursary Program
Value: $1,500
Company: Ontario Teachers Insurance Plan
Who Should Apply: Individuals who are insured through a plan or program offered by Ontario Teachers Insurance Plan (OTIP). Applicants must be legal residents of Canada (except Quebec) enrolled in a post-secondary school full-time or part-time for the 2023 to 2024 academic year.
Colgate Power Of A Smile Challenge Scholarships
Value: $2,500
Company: Colgate
Who Should Apply: Students studying at accredited Canadian dental schools who have "reached the age of majority in their province/territory of residence at the date of entry."