Things To Do
8 Romantic Date Spots Near Toronto To Visit With Your Favourite Person This Winter

These places will melt your hearts. ❄️

@chelscapunitan | Instagram, Winterlit

With shimmering snowflakes, warm mugs of hot chocolate, and cozy sweaters, winter is such a romantic time of year. You can enjoy this magical season to the fullest by exploring these spots with that special someone.

Wander mitten-in-mitten along a glowing trail, glide across a starlit ice rink, and more for a wonderfully romantic season.

Elora Mill Dining Domes

Price: 💸💸💸

When: Until spring

Address: 77 West Mill St., Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: The historic Elora Mill has brought back its magical dining globes, and you can feast while gazing over a frozen gorge.

Winter Festival of Lights

Price: Free

When: Until February 21, 2022

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: Light up your world by taking a trip to this light festival, which boasts millions of lights and colourful displays.

The Watering Can Pastry Market

Price: 💸

Address: 3711 King St., Vineland, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can get a little taste of summer at this cafe, which is located inside a flower market and surrounded by leafy plants. You can indulge in desserts, drinks, and lunch at this cute spot.

Winterlit

Price: $15 per adult

When: Weekends until February 20, 2022

Address: Mountsberg Conservation Area, 2259 Milburough Line, Campbellville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Mountsberg Conservation Area has transformed into a twinkling winter wonderland, and you can enjoy a romantic stroll through an illuminated sugar bush filled with music.

Scandinave Spa

Price: $75 + per person for baths

Address: 152 Grey Rd. 21, Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: Treat yourself and your loved one to a day of relaxation at these Scandinavian baths located in Blue Mountain. You'll be surrounded by snowy trees and serene nature for the ultimate romantic outing.

Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery Skating Trail

Price: $19 + per person

When: January 8, 2022 (weather permitting)

Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can glide around a frozen cranberry marsh at this magical ice skating trail. On Saturdays, the trail will be lit with torches for an extra romantic experience.

The Stratford Chocolate Trail

Price: $33.90 per person

When: Year-round

Address: Stratford, ON

Why You Need To Go: Chocolate and romance go hand-in-hand, and you can indulge in all sorts of sweet treats along Stratford's self-guided Chocolate Trail.

The Ice Rink In The Gardens

Price: Free

When: Open through the winter

Address: 526 Regent St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Pillar And Post has a dreamy new rink in The Gardens where you can glide around under the stars. There are also warm drinks and fire pits to enjoy afterwards.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

