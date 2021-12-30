8 Romantic Date Spots Near Toronto To Visit With Your Favourite Person This Winter
With shimmering snowflakes, warm mugs of hot chocolate, and cozy sweaters, winter is such a romantic time of year. You can enjoy this magical season to the fullest by exploring these spots with that special someone.
Wander mitten-in-mitten along a glowing trail, glide across a starlit ice rink, and more for a wonderfully romantic season.
Elora Mill Dining Domes
Price: 💸💸💸
When: Until spring
Address: 77 West Mill St., Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: The historic Elora Mill has brought back its magical dining globes, and you can feast while gazing over a frozen gorge.
Winter Festival of Lights
Price: Free
When: Until February 21, 2022
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Light up your world by taking a trip to this light festival, which boasts millions of lights and colourful displays.
The Watering Can Pastry Market
Price: 💸
Address: 3711 King St., Vineland, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can get a little taste of summer at this cafe, which is located inside a flower market and surrounded by leafy plants. You can indulge in desserts, drinks, and lunch at this cute spot.
Winterlit
Price: $15 per adult
When: Weekends until February 20, 2022
Address: Mountsberg Conservation Area, 2259 Milburough Line, Campbellville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Mountsberg Conservation Area has transformed into a twinkling winter wonderland, and you can enjoy a romantic stroll through an illuminated sugar bush filled with music.
Scandinave Spa
Price: $75 + per person for baths
Address: 152 Grey Rd. 21, Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Treat yourself and your loved one to a day of relaxation at these Scandinavian baths located in Blue Mountain. You'll be surrounded by snowy trees and serene nature for the ultimate romantic outing.
Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery Skating Trail
Price: $19 + per person
When: January 8, 2022 (weather permitting)
Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can glide around a frozen cranberry marsh at this magical ice skating trail. On Saturdays, the trail will be lit with torches for an extra romantic experience.
The Stratford Chocolate Trail
Price: $33.90 per person
When: Year-round
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: Chocolate and romance go hand-in-hand, and you can indulge in all sorts of sweet treats along Stratford's self-guided Chocolate Trail.
The Ice Rink In The Gardens
Price: Free
When: Open through the winter
Address: 526 Regent St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Pillar And Post has a dreamy new rink in The Gardens where you can glide around under the stars. There are also warm drinks and fire pits to enjoy afterwards.
